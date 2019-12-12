It didn’t take much convincing for Jalen Fleming to run track.
“Someone said I was fast,” said, Fleming, a senior at Reynolds. “Plus, all of my friends were doing it. It turned out I was pretty good.”
That was in the seventh grade at Wiley Middle School. Now, Fleming finds himself completing his career on the Demons’ indoor track team.
“I like track because it gives me the freedom to forget the problems and stress I have,” he said. “All of the negative energy leaves when I run.”
He’s competed all four years on the indoor team. He gave up baseball in the spring to join the outdoor team. “I felt like I would have a better chance to get a scholarship,” Fleming said. “I have a drive for doing this for me and my family.”
You’ll most likely find Fleming running multiple events during the indoor season, including the 300, 500 and 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Occasionally, he’ll sneak in the 55. “That’s a tough one,” he said. “This coach put me in it my freshman and sophomore years.”
The shorter relay is Fleming’s favorite event. “The 4x2 is my favorite,” he said. “I find the relays are fun. They’re not too short and not too long.”
This year he’s running either the first or third leg on the relays. “I prefer the third leg,” Fleming said. “The first has too much pressure. If I’m running the third, I can gain us a lead or maintain our lead.
Fleming likes to formulate a strategy before each race. “Normally I think about how to run the race,” he said. “I think about how fast to go out, to push it and to execute the race.”
He treats the 300 as a 200, an event that’s only run during the outdoor season. “In the 300 I just go all out and treat it as a 200,” Fleming said. “I’m really a 400 runner.”
Fleming said the indoor season is mostly a tune-up for outdoor track. “I prefer outdoor when it’s warmer,” he said. “I don’t really like all the events for indoor. They don’t have the 200 for high school.”
The indoor team practices outside during the coldest months of the year. “It’s cold so I have to put on two jackets and jogging pants,” he said. “Normally you have to stretch way longer and move around as much as possible. I just want to move faster even when it gets to the point when your body doesn’t cooperate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.