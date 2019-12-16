You could easily find Jahleel DeBerry at an early morning workout. Although his Atkins basketball team practices in the afternoons, the Camels senior gets up before sunrise, practicing on his jump shots and defense at local gyms or the Gateway YWCA.
“I’ll run steps with my dad in the morning,” DeBerry said. “We’ll go to the Gateway Y and run and shoot. We started it my sophomore year and did it all last year. Honestly, it’s a little hard.”
DeBerry knows it’s the extra effort that pays dividends late in games. “I’m working on getting into better shape so I can play with high energy for the whole game,” he said. “I don’t want to fizzle out after a while. I’ve got to sustain for the fourth quarter.”
DeBerry’s competitive career started later than most high school players. “I started playing competitively with the AAU in the eighth grade,” he said. “I played for Pro Skills Basketball Winston.”
He joined the Atkins junior varsity team his freshman year and was moved to varsity--where he has remained — for the conference tournament. The transition was an adjustment.
“The mindset on varsity is different,” DeBerry said. “It’s a lot more physical. You’ve got to know the game better. But the more you play the easier it is to know the game better.”
DeBerry takes pride in his ability to play defense. “I feel like I have gotten better on defense, especially in this program,” he said. “I’ve been working on standing in front of my man and getting the right angles to force him to pass the ball. I like frustrating the other team.”
Confidence is a struggle on offense, according to DeBerry. “My biggest strength is driving to the basket and shooting more mid-range,” he said. “I’m not too comfortable taking 3s.
“I’m working on taking more when I’m open. Coach (Marlon Brim) tells me to stop second-guessing myself. I do that a lot.”
DeBerry said he’s working on that. “I believe hard work outside practice is helping build confidence,” he said. “I get a lot of repetitions in. I’ve got to get comfortable doing it. You just have to get out of your comfort zone and force yourself to do it.”
He named several goals he wants to accomplish during his final year. “I want to average 15 points, at least five rebounds and two steals,” DeBerry said. “I want to be a better leader. I want to be more vocal and more confident. I’ve got to be more aggressive.”
