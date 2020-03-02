If the recently concluded indoor track and field season is any indication, Walkertown sprinter Jaeden Palmer may have found his niche in the long jump.
Palmer, a senior, had never competed in indoor track. As things turned out, a season-ending football injury (strained Achilles) compelled him to train and run during the winter instead of waiting until spring for outdoor track.
“I knew that indoor track would help me stay active,” Palmer said. “Plus, it would help me achieve the level of conditioning I would need for outdoor track.”
As a long-jump newcomer, Palmer raised more than few eyebrows by winning the event at the Western Piedmont 2-A Athletic Conference indoor championships held in late January. He won comfortably by nearly 11 inches with a jump of 19-feet, 10 ¾ inches.
Two weeks later, he placed fifth in the long jump at the Class 1A/2A state indoor championships. His leap of 21-feet, ½ inch was eight inches short of fourth place and an all-state recognition.
“I was a little leery of trying the long jump because I didn’t want to injure myself,” he said. “That’s what happened to one of my teammates. But I wanted to try something new.
“At the state, it was something that I was able to jump 21 (feet). I felt like I could’ve gone 22, but I scratched on three of my five jump attempts. In my mind, that’s why I was fifth. That day, I shocked a lot of people, including me.”
Palmer did not leave the state indoor meet empty handed. He ran the leadoff leg for Walkertown’s 4x200 relay team that finished fourth. “We were in front until the anchor leg,” he said. “But we couldn’t hold the lead.”
Coach Marcus Sutton is elated with Palmer’s progress. Now, he’s eager to see how much Palmer can improve with warmer weather and more favorable training conditions.
“With the cold weather outside, there weren’t that many days when he could get some work in the (jumping) pit,” Sutton said. “So, what Jaeden was able to do indoors was very commendable.
“We’ll go back to the drawing board, put in the necessary work, and see what happens.”
Palmer is champing at the bit about the outdoor season. With this being his senior year, he realizes that the spring represents his now-or-never opportunity to win a state championship in an individual event.
“I’m going to push all the way to reach my peak,” he said. “My desire is to dominate. This is my last chance and I don’t want to have any regrets.”
