Jada Dowd, a 16-year-old junior on West Forsyth’s track team, finished second in the high jump in the Class 4-A state indoor track championships last month.
What in the world will she do when she’s 100% healthy?
About 18 months ago, Dowd was at basketball camp with West’s girls basketball team — which would go on to win the 4-A state championship last winter — when she tore the ACL in her right knee.
She got her state-championship ring as the Titans’ basketball manager, but otherwise, she was out of sports for about nine months while she rehabbed the knee. Late last spring, she had recovered enough that Nate Newsome, the Titans’ track coach, ran her in a couple of relays at the end of outdoor track season. More rehab and more track work, and Dowd was back for the recently completed indoor season, but still not quite back to her pre-injury levels.
“I would say I’m not 100% yet,” Dowd said. “Sometimes it aches a little when I jump a lot, so I jump a limited amount.”
Dowd expects to completely recover from the knee injury and surgery, and when she does, hold on to your hat.
“When she came to us from middle school, we knew she’d be very good,” Newsome said.
“She’s one of those kids we could put in eight different events, but we have to pick the four where she can score the most points.”
Dowd has high jumped and long jumped for the Titans, she has run the 300-meter dash indoors, the 200- and 400-meter dashes outdoors, plus relay legs. She barely missed qualifying for the state indoor meet in the long jump, and she qualified in the 300, but the meet’s schedule didn’t allow her to run a relay leg and the 300, so she ran on the 4x400 relay team, which finished fourth.
Her track career began at age 6 when someone saw her zipping around a store in the mall and suggested that she try track and field. She joined the Lights Out Track & Field Club shortly thereafter, giving up dancing and gymnastics. She was a middle-distance runner in elementary school — once ranked among the top runners in North Carolina in her age group — but by the time she got to West Forsyth, she had changed specialties.
“I grew out of the 800,” she said of her move to sprints and the jumping events. “The high jump is going to be my focus. I think that’s going to get me out there. I want to run track in college.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.