Jacob Zaitawi didn’t know much about wrestling until he watched a television documentary in the seventh grade. Enamored with the one-on-one, physical competition, he started asking questions, and he found out that plenty of his relatives had been wrestlers, back even three generations to his great-grandfather, some of them quite successful.
“I thought, ‘Man, I want to be like that.’ I wanted to be good enough to reach that goal.”
He’s getting there. A 17-year-old junior at West Forsyth, he carries a 31-10 record in the 170-pound weight class into next week’s regional tournament. Last year, wrestling at 182, he qualified for the Class 4-A state tournament; this year, he wants to go deeper into the tournament, maybe even placing in the top 4 or even winning.
“If you set your goals high enough — like winning the state championship — then you don’t have to set a goal just to qualify,” he said. “If you set your goals high enough, you achieve more.”
Zaitawi’s life has already been immeasurably changed by wrestling. All you have to do is look at him. He started wrestling his freshman year as a heavyweight after playing football.
“When I started football, I weighed 240,” he said. “I lost 30 pounds playing football, so I started wrestling at 210. Every week during wrestling, I lost 5 or 10 pounds, so I wound up about 160. But that was all fat I lost, and I started building back up with muscle, and my sophomore year, I weighed 195 for football and wrestled 182. I probably weigh anywhere from 174 to 175 now.
“Wrestling 170 is a lot easier when it comes to shooting (for takedowns) and picking them up, but they’re faster,” he said. “Last year, when I was 182, I was a lot faster than my opponents.”
Zaitawi’s next few opponents may not recognize him. He suffered a broken nose early in the season and wrestled most of his matches wearing a protective mask, discarding it for a regular headgear only in the past two weeks.
Zaitawi would love to wrestle in college, but more than wrestling, he wants a degree that will lead him to a career as a combat engineer in the U.S. Marine Corps. His father retired as a sergeant in the U.S. Army and is deployed in the Middle East as a private contractor.
“Ever since the fourth grade, I’ve wanted to be in the military,” he said. “I want to go to college for engineering, work really hard and join the Marines.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.