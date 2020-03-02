Henry Riek entered his sophomore season at Bishop McGuinness with a goal of making the varsity basketball team.
After spending his freshman season as the starting point guard on the junior varsity team, Riek watched from afar as the Villains varsity won the NCHSAA 1-A state championship. He also knew that several of the players that guided McGuinness to its second state title were graduating and there was a chance he could fill one of the spots.
“Making varsity was definitely something I worked toward and was my major goal going into the season,” Riek said. “Once tryouts came around, I could tell right away it was just a different level.”
Riek was slotted into the backup point guard role, something he expected and admitted was a tough adjustment for him at first.
“I knew I wasn’t going to be a starter after I made the team,” Riek said. “But I’ve been used to starting and playing a lot since I started playing. It was a tough adjustment for me at first before I really settled into my role. I started to get more and more playing time as the season went on.”
Riek said that he realized how much different the varsity level was during a game early in the season.
“Noah Allred took a shot and I went to get a rebound,” Riek recalled. “I got boxed out pretty hard and I flew backwards and landed on my back. That’s when I knew it was a lot more physical and a lot faster than JV. That taught me that I needed to get stronger.”
Riek has been playing since he was 4 and said that watching a Los Angeles Lakers/Boston Celtics game when he was 7 or 8 was the moment that pulled him in.
“I saw Kobe Bryant playing and knew that one day, I wanted to do what he was doing,” said Riek, who also plays soccer and baseball for McGuinness. “I love playing sports, but basketball gives me a different feeling.”
Three questions for Riek
Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
Answer: Superspeed
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Costa Rica
Q: What are the best books you’ve read?
Answer: Anything by John Feinstein
