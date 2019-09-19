Hannah Brady was 8 years old when she started going on distance runs with her parents, who started running as means to stay in shape. Not long after that, Brady competed in her first 5K race. It was a day that she’ll never forget.
“I was around 9 or 10 at that time,” Brady said. “I remember that it was really cold that day. With about a quarter of a mile to go in the race, there was one runner ahead of me. And I could hear my mom (Michelle Ashburn) shouting from the crowd of people watching us run.
“She kept telling me to ‘Keep pushing, keep pushing, keep pushing.’ That’s what I did, and I took the lead and ended up winning the race for my age group.”
Today, Brady is sophomore who aims to make her presence felt as a member of the girls cross-country team at Walkertown. A year ago, Brady had to get reacquainted with the 5K distance (3.2 miles) as a high school freshman. It wasn’t the easiest of transitions because she was accustomed to the 2-mile races she competed in during her years of middle school.
“I had to get used to the difference in distance all over again,” she said. “For me, the key was to keep a steady pace and be determined to keep going.
“When I start getting tired, there are times when I feel like I’m losing my breath. And then I start hurting, too. At those times, it’s even more important to continue so you can get past the discomfort.”
Mike Smith, who’s in his first year as Walkertown’s cross-country coach, hasn’t had a lot of time to form a full assessment of the runners on the Wolfpack roster. For him and the runners, it will be a learn-as-you-go process.
In the coming weeks, the runners will get adjusted to Smith’s training methods and his expectations. Smith, in the meantime, will get a better of idea of each runner’s capabilities.
“With Hannah, I saw right away that she’s a hard worker who wants to improve every time she runs,” Smith said. “There’s no question that she has the dedication to get better. In her case, it’s all a matter of getting more training, which will help in raising her performance level.”
Three questions for Brady
Q: What’s your dream job?
Answer: Doctor or nurse
Q: What’s your favorite style of music to listen to?
Answer: Country and Western
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Bora Bora
