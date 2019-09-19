When Hailey Casstevens arrived at Glenn four years ago, she took an interest in tennis because several of her friends wanted to try out for the girls team.
Casstevens, a senior, has worked her way up the ladder as the No. 5 singles player. Wins have not been easy to come by for her individually or for the Bobcats. But that hasn’t diminished her passion for the sport.
“I had never played before my freshman year,” she said. “Tennis is really a lot of fun. Not only that, but I get lots of exercise from playing. With this being my last season, my primary goals are to have fun and enjoy the game.”
First-year Coach Kenny Smith of Glenn appreciates the mindset that Casstevens has developed. Her mental approach, he explained, is a key factor for her steady improvement.
“Hailey is very receptive to coaching,” Smith said. “And because of that, she’s eager to improve. By the end of this season, there’s no question that she’ll be much better than she was when we started practice in August.”
Casstevens acknowledges that she enjoys going through the process of finding out how much she can continue to grow as a player. For her, it’s a prime motivator.
“After every match, I’ve learned that there is always something for me to work on,” she said. “That’s why I want to keep showing improvement every time I go on the court.”
Casstevens feels that the best part of her game is her serve. She does not overpower opponents, but she’s effective because of shot placement.
“I’m able to pin-point the spot where I want the ball to go,” she said. “When my serve is working well, it’s difficult for opponents to make a return shot.”
In looking back over her time with the Bobcats, Casstevens recalls how challenging it was to get acclimated to the game. And she also realizes that her career will be over in a couple of months.
“When I came in as a freshman, my biggest challenge was learning how to hit, so I could consistently keep the ball in play,” she said. “What I’ll miss most is my team. I’ve developed some close relationships from playing tennis.”
Three questions for Casstevens
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Forensics
Q: What is your hobby?
Answer: Painting landscapes
Q: Who’s had the most influence in your life?
Answer: Allen and Jaime Casstevens (parents) and Hannah Frazier (best friend)
