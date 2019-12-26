The indoor track and field team at Mount Tabor was the perfect avenue for Hadiyah Williams to start running again.
Williams, a junior, hadn’t run for several years during middle school but was eager to get back to the sport once she arrived on campus as a freshman.
Williams joined a running club in elementary school, “Girls on the Run” and would train for 5Ks, running in several of those events around town.
After transferring to a different elementary school after third grade, she decided not to continue her running pursuits in favor of just playing sports with her friends.
“When I got to middle school, we didn’t have any sports teams, either,” Williams said. “My activities were limited to what I did in P.E. class or playing around with some of my friends. I knew that when I got to high school, I was going to start running again.”
Williams learned that there was an indoor track team and she was eager to give it a shot.
“I started off running the 55, then they moved me to the 300 and towards the end of the season, I started running the 500,” Williams said. “I also got to join the 4x200 relay team. I enjoyed indoor season so much I was ready to run outdoor once the season started.”
Williams was asked to run the 200,400 and the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
“I really, really like the 200,” she said. “It’s still probably my favorite event. That and the 4x200 relay. When I first started with the 400, I really, really hated it. Like, I would cross my fingers when they were calling us out for events, hoping they wouldn’t call my name. I’ve gotten used to it now and can prepare myself mentally a lot better for it.”
Williams laughs off her early memories of the 400 now and uses them as a springboard to achieve new goals for the race.
“I want to get under 1 minute,” said Williams, whose fastest time in the race is 1 minute, 3 seconds.
As a freshman, she was on the Spartans’ 4x400 relay team that finished fifth at the NCHSAA 3-A outdoor state championships.
In her favorite event, the 200, Williams wants to bring her time down to the 27-second mark or under.
“I’m getting closer,” said Williams, who is also participates in chorus, dance and is on the prom committee. “My fastest is 27.54 now. I love that race because it is so quick, and you don’t have a lot of space for errors.”
