Griffin Watkins came to swimming for a strange reason.
He kept picking the soccer ball up during games and running with it — a real no-no for a sport in which you aren’t supposed to use your hands.
“I hated losing,” said Watkins, a senior on West Forsyth’s boys swim team. “My parents took me out of soccer because I would pick up the ball and run with it. They had a friend who suggested swimming, so I joined the summer-league team at Willow Run. “They got to know me there as the kid who kept fighting the water.”
Somewhere along the way, Watkins’ swimming smoothed out considerably, but his competitive drive didn’t. At 12, he joined the Winston-Salem YMCA’s TYDE swim team and swam three days a week, year-round.
“The next summer, I really busted loose. I went off,” Watkins said. “I started getting faster and faster. I want to swim in college. I’m keeping my options open.”
Sandy Thomerson, the Titans’ coach, said that Watkins’ versatility is perhaps his best selling point to college coaches.
“He is very versatile in what he can swim,” Thomerson said. “In the conference meet, I’m thinking about swimming him in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and in the regionals, probably the 50 and 100 free, maybe the 100 breast.
“About the only thing he can’t swim is backstroke,” she said. “He will swim anything I put him in and not say a word.”
Watkins said he sees himself as a better freestyle swimmer than anything else, particularly in the shorter sprints.
“I’m better in the free and fly because when I was younger, my upper body was so much stronger than my legs; I was really good at pulling,” he said. “I know I can get faster in college at that level.”
A black belt in taekwondo and an Eagle Scout, Watkins still swims year-round but is more sold-out for his high school team than his club team.
“I love swimming for West,” he said. “That’s what I’m most excited about. We have a good chance of winning the conference and doing well at regionals.
“My big brother, Sloan, is my best friend; not many siblings get along like we do. We competed together. My sophomore year at regionals, he beats me in the 50 free and gave me crap about it. Last year, I beat his times.”
Watkins is interested in a career as an airplane pilot. His father has a friend who is a pilot, and Watkins plans to start taking flying lessons this summer, in hopes of eventually getting his license to fly and following that up with a career.
