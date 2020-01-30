Jacee Busick is a transformational talent.
There’s no denying that Glenn’s three-year starter is one the area’s premier girls basketball players. When it comes to total impact, though, her contributions transcend the numbers on a stat sheet.
“We’ve never had someone who had such a strong work ethic and willingness to pay attention to detail,” said Melvin Heggie, the Bobcats coach. “Jacee single-handedly changed the culture of our program to what it is today. She’s living proof of what can be accomplished when you get in the gym and do the work. ”
Busick, now a senior, started out at Surry Central, then transferred to Glenn as a sophomore when her family moved to Kernersville. Entering high school, Busick was 5-foot-11 and weighed 130 pounds. Today, she’s 6-foot-1, 156 pounds.
During her time with the Bobcats, Busick became a gifted multi-dimensional performer who plays every position except point guard. She has the size to post-up, the quickness to attack the basket off the dribble, and the shooting touch to score from mid-range or behind the 3-point arc.
This season, she’s averaging 16.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2 steals per game. Next season, Busick will be headed to the next level. She signed with Charlotte last year after considering offers from Elon, James Madison, UNC Wilmington and Furman.
“Charlotte has some core values that really stand out to me,” said Busick, who has a 4.5 weighted GPA and was also nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American game. “They play hard, they play tough. They play with each other and for each other.”
After her arrival at Glenn, it was routine for Busick to call or text Heggie about opening the gym before school started during the week or on Saturdays.
“The desire she has is contagious,” Heggie said. “Everybody bought in and followed her lead. As a coach, it made me more accountable. When you have athletes who want to do the extra work to better themselves, you have to make the facilities available.”
The summer before her freshman year of high school, Busick got her first exposure to national-caliber basketball at a showcase tournament in Atlanta. Heggie had a few roster spots available on his NC Team Express Under-17 AAU team and Busick volunteered to fill one of the openings.
At the time, Busick was a wide-eyed 13-year old who “played up” in age group against older girls. As she stepped onto the floor, she noticed a crowd of coaches who stood along the baseline and watched the action.
Major-college scouts from around the country attend this tournament every year. More than a few powerhouse programs, which included North Carolina, Baylor, Tennessee and South Carolina were present.
NC Team Express played a travel team from Florida and one of its best players LaDazhia Williams (ranked top 50 nationally at that time) motioned for the young Busick to come out and guard her at the 3-point line.
Busick accepted the challenge and closed out on Williams to contest the shot. Williams, who signed with South Carolina and later transferred to Missouri, promptly drilled a 3-pointer.
“She shot it right in my face,” said Busick, an All-Central Piedmont Conference pick last season. “Afterwards, she stared at me for a moment, then walked to the other end of the court.
“That was my first taste of high-level basketball. It was an eye-opening experience. I got to see what other players do and it gave me a better understanding for what I needed to do to get take my game to a higher level.”
Heggie couldn’t help but be impressed. Busick displayed grit and fortitude that was far more than what he expected from a rising ninth grader.
“Jacee got thrown around like a rag doll in that game,” Heggie said. “But she kept battling and kept scrapping.
“Even then, I could see her fearlessness. Based on what she was like at that time, I never would have thought that she would be at the level she’s at now.”
Glenn is having a momentous season. The Bobcats, ranked No. 3 in the state Class 4-A rankings by maxpreps.com, are almost perfect at 15-1 (as of Jan. 27). It’s been a breeze so far. The average margin of victory is 30.5 points.
Although the Bobcats are viable state title contenders, they expect to be thoroughly tested in the coming weeks. The state playoffs start on Feb. 25.
“We know the competition will be a lot tougher,” said Busick. “During the regular season, we play to a standard that we’ve set for ourselves. Regardless of the score, we keep doing what we do, which helps us to keep playing at the highest level possible.
“Our main goal is to bring home a (state) championship ring in March. For that to happen, we have to do it together. We have to be willing to give up some individual glory for the success of the team.”
