forsyth country day
Enrolling in her third high school in three years, joining her third basketball team, you couldn’t blame Virginia “Gigi” Currie if she had decided to take a back seat and let things develop quietly when she showed up at Forsyth Country Day last June.
Nope, you couldn’t blame her. But that wouldn’t be her.
A 16-year-old junior who split her first two years of high school between schools in Knoxville, Tenn., and Asheville, Currie said she needed to jump in “with both feet” when she decided to enroll at FCD after her family moved to Winston-Salem.
“My dad got a job at Wake Forest (University), and there was the opportunity for me to stay at The Asheville School,” she said. “It was really good for me to go there for a year, to live on my own, but I missed being with my family.
“After I toured Forsyth (in March 2019), I was 90% sure I wanted to come here. I decided I liked it better, and the basketball program was definitely better, but my mom made me think about it for three more months. At the beginning of June, I enrolled.
“I knew I needed to jump in with both feet.”
So she immediately arranged to work at a camp for younger basketball players, the Junior Fury camp, and within a couple of weeks, Frank Brown, the FCD coach whose team was the defending NCISAA state champion, knew he really had something.
“I met her around spring break last summer, and we started working hard to get her here on campus,” said Brown, who just finished his second season as the Furies’ girls coach. “On Day One, she came in, and it was like she’d been here all along. She got to work immediately. She fell in quickly with the girls in the program.”
Currie quickly recognized how great the Furies program was.
“My freshman year in Knoxville, my school won the state championship, but I had two surgeries and couldn’t play,” she said. “But I saw the intensity, the work ethic, and when I came to Forsyth, I saw the same thing. I knew it was different, so I jumped in.
“I think it helped me get to know the players immediately. If I hadn’t jumped in, I could have kept one foot in Asheville and had one foot in Forsyth, in terms of my friends. Jumping in with both feet made it easier to meet and get to know people.”
“That was easy to do during the summer, when we were just playing around, but it was more challenging during the school year. But I love the system here.”
Brown understood what he had almost immediately.
“One of her greatest strengths is being able to work with different types of people,” he said. “In the two years I’ve been coach here, the coaches have decided on captains. We had one captain returning from last year, and we weren’t sure we were going to have another until the week we set our roster. That’s when we decided Gigi was just the player we needed to echo what Josie Kilborn was saying.”
At 5-foot-9, Currie is what basketball coaches like to call a “stretch 4” — a power forward who can play away from the basket. Brown said she can play inside, but she also has got a good jump shot and can handle the ball.
Currie can do all those things — as long as she is not on crutches or in a cast. It seems that she spends almost as much time in the emergency room as on the court.
Her health history has included three broken arms and two ankle surgeries, plus three concussions.
“My freshman year, I hit my head on a weight in the weight room. My sophomore year, a basketball hit me in the head. This year, I got elbowed in the eye in the second-round game, but it didn’t really bother me until about 30 minutes after the quarterfinal game, when I got a terrible headache.”
She is in concussion protocol and missing the first week or two of soccer season, but she said she is not concerned.
“It’ll probably slow me down for a week or two, then I’ll be back,” she said.
Currie has the talent to play somewhere in college, Brown said, but whether she wants to remains to be seen. Currie spent three days a week ago on a trip with other FCD juniors touring colleges in Virginia and the Washington area.
“I don’t think she has planned to play in college, but I think when she went on the college tours, she was thinking about it,” Brown said. “I think she realizes that she’ll miss basketball if she doesn’t play in college.”
Currie, whose father, John, is the athletics director at Wake Forest, said that being around athletics her whole life may be pushing her away from playing past high school.
“I want to stay around the sport, but I’ve been around sports my entire life, and I’ve seen what you have to put into them,” she said. “I need to be more concerned with my academics. I’ve thought about being a manager of a college team, but maybe I’ll just play intramurals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.