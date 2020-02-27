A two-year break from high school basketball wasn’t enough to deter Gavin Becker from trying out for the Reynolds basketball team last fall.
“I didn’t play my sophomore and junior years,” said Becker, a senior. “I’ve always loved basketball, so I decided to do it one more time.”
He continued to play for a team at Knollwood Baptist Church, but it wasn’t quite as organized.
“We didn’t have practices; we just got together and played games,” he said. “It took a couple of weeks to get back to the workload at Reynolds. I had to memorize plays. I had to get used to practice every day. The running was the worst part.”
Becker said he didn’t hesitate to accept the challenge.
“I love competition. I’m a competitive person. I like a challenge and I hate losing,” he said. “I like playing against people who are better than me and proving that they’re not.”
While he hasn’t seen much playing time this year, that hasn’t affected his hustle.
“That’s my biggest strength,” he said. “I go after everything, loose balls, wild passes. I get on the floor. “I outwork everybody. I make sure they know that I’m there.”
He confessed his dribbling needs work.
“I’m definitely a spot shooter more than a shoot off the dribble guy,” Becker said. “My dribbling is not bad. I do a lot of drills I can look up online,” he said. “I used weighted balls, figure eights, dribbling through cones and at different speeds and different heights.”
He started his high school career at Mount Tabor, where he played football his freshman year.
“The last time I had played football was the third grade,” Becker recalled. “When I got on the field, I didn’t have the same love for it.”
He tried out for basketball while at Mount Tabor.
“I went to workouts, but I didn’t make the team,” he said. “I didn’t expect it.”
He credits procrastination for not playing his sophomore and junior years after transferring to Reynolds.
“I didn’t get a physical so I couldn’t go to tryouts,” he said. “I definitely regret that.”
He said he isn’t disappointed with his lack of playing time.
“It’s not discouraging. You have to know your role,” he said. “In practice, I work harder to help make our starters better.”
His sister, Savannah, is a freshman on the girls team at Reynolds.
“We don’t play against each other much,” he said, laughing. “She doesn’t like it. I ask her to play one-on-one, but she won’t. But I do give her some tips and advice.”
