Jason Hooker doesn’t know quite what to make of the way that Evan LaBella wrestles.
Hooker, the coach of West Forsth’s wrestling team, searched for words to describe how LaBella, an 18-year-old senior who fell one match short of placing in the Class 4-A state championship meet last year, wrestles.
Is he a great leg wrestler? Great on top? Great on the bottom? Great standing up?
“Well, it’s hard to explain,” Hooker said. “He’s funky. It’s hard for people to wrestle him. He doesn’t react how you’d expect him to react.”
In other words, he thinks and wrestles outside the box.
“I’m probably better at countering,” said LaBella, who finished in second place in the 4-A Midwest Regional last season at 120 pounds. He was also part of the Titans’ 2017 dual-team championship, a 31-28 win over Wilmington Laney in the final.
“I funk. I can scramble really well. I’m not that strong, so whatever the other guy does, I go with it and keep rolling.”
LaBella has started for the Titans in each of his four seasons, at 106 pounds as a freshman, at 120 pounds as a sophomore and junior and at 126 pounds this year. At 5-foot-10, he’s one of the taller lightweight wrestlers anywhere.
He started wrestling in middle school because, well, his late father wrestled in high school.
“My dad passed away when I was real young, and my grandparents gave me some of his stuff,” LaBella said. “They gave me one of his (wrestling) singlets. I wanted to be just like him, so I started wrestling at Section 8 wrestling club in Lexington. I was going three days a week, getting one-on-one training with Coach Heath Early.
“When I was getting ready for high school, my family was getting ready to move, and Coach Heath introduced me to the head coach at West, Maurice Atwood, and that’s why we moved here.
“My freshman year, I wrestled 106, and I loved it. I went to the first practice and fell in love with it. I had played baseball, but I was terrible. Wrestling, something naturally clicked, and I knew my dad had wrestled, and I really wanted it.
“I want to go as far as wrestling will take me,” he said. “I’m not all that book smart, and wrestling in college would definitely keep me going. Wrestling has helped me so much with my grades. I hope it’s the thing that keeps me going further in education.”
