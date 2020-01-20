Jumping into a cold pool at 7 a.m. is not exactly fun, according to Evan Doran.
“Most of the days the water is normal, but a few days it can be cold,” said Doran, a junior at Atkins. “It’s the shock of being in freezing water, but you don’t notice it once you go down and back.”
Doran decided to join the Camels swim team last year. “My brother, who is two years older, was on a school swim team at Bishop McGuinness,” he said. “I had a few friends on the swim team at Atkins.”
Competitive swimming wasn’t new to him. “I swam on a team in elementary school,” Doran said. “It’s great exercise. The meets are fun. It’s pretty peaceful swimming in the water.”
Doran swims mostly freestyle events. “I swim the 50 free, 100 free and on the 200 and 400 free relays,” he said. “The 50 free is where I go the fastest.”
Doran said it’s challenging swimming on a team that also has year-round swimmers. “A lot of the kids swim year-round and have mastered the techniques,” he said. “I haven’t mastered those yet. We only have seven meets and you can only do a maximum of four events.”
He said last year was difficult because he hadn’t swum competitively for so long. “Last year was hard because it was my first year swimming in a while,” Doran said. “It took a while to get used to it.”
This year was much easier.
“I hit the ground running,” Doran said. “I got used to it way faster. This year I was in better shape to swim distances.”
Doran said he’s seen improvement this season. “My 100 has gotten better over time,” he said. “My 50 is not the best on the team but it has gotten better.”
He said swimming shorter races is his favorite, but his flip turns need work. “My biggest strength is short distances and the quickness on those,” Doran said. “I need to work on turning because I’m not the best at those yet.
“I do flip turns in meets. It’s just faster than touching and turning. It just takes practice and repetition.”
There are only six seniors on the team and three juniors. Doran said that puts more pressure on the juniors as they prepare to take over team leadership next year. “It’s a little pressure to lead the younger ones,” he said. “I try to encourage everyone to be the best they can be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.