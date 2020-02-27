A handful of years ago, Eva Hollar decided that, no matter how good she might be in the swimming pool, she just had too much going on in her life to dedicate all her afternoons and a bunch of her mornings to a year-round swim club.
“I didn’t think I could do year-round and still be able to do all the other things I wanted to,” said Hollar, now a 16-year-old junior at Forsyth Country Day.
The other things? Well, she was playing soccer about the same time, but she gave it up. And she was playing field hockey and lacrosse. And going to school and doing all that, ahem, homework stuff.
“Hey, I’m a very competitive person,” Hollar said. “I always want to have a team to be on.”
About 10 days ago, Hollar swam on two winning relay teams, finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle as the Furies’ girls swim team won the NCISAA state championship.
The day after the meet, she picked up a lacrosse stick and went to practice for that sport.
“I had two weeks off between the end of field hockey and the beginning of swimming in the fall,” she said. “Lacrosse started the day of the state (swim) meet, and I missed that day, then went the next two days, then went to Youth In Government the rest of the week. I started that my freshman year.”
Rachel Baker, the Furies’ head coach, said Hollar is the rare swimmer who can compete at a high level without swimming on a year-round club.
“She stepped up this year — it was her first year as our captain — and became an incredible leader, extremely supportive of her teammates,” Baker said.
“She swims the sprint freestyles for us, but she is also very versatile. I can put her in the 500 (freestyle), the 200 IM, the butterfly. She swims everything I want her to and doesn’t complain.”
Hollar swam every different stroke and distance for the Furies, qualifying for the state meet in all of them. But when it came time for the last two big meets — conference and state — Baker put her in her freestyle specialties. As a junior, Hollar won the state in the 50-yard freestyle.
Hollar did swim year-round for three years for three different area clubs before giving it up in middle school to play soccer for two years before dropping that sport for lacrosse. She is a goalkeeper in field hockey and a midfielder in lacrosse for the Furies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.