Emory Wilson has played on the boy soccer team at Reynolds for four years.
He spent his first two seasons on the JV before playing varsity last year. Before coming to Reynolds, he played at Hanes Middle School. He’s also played for Twin City and Triad Elite club teams.
Wilson said he likes the mental challenges soccer provides.
“It’s a more complex sport than other sports,” he said. “There’s a big mental aspect to it, too.”
While Wilson said he likes the team aspect, there’s one downside of which he isn’t particularly fond.
“School soccer can take up a lot of time,” he said. “I have to work ahead on different things. I will bring homework with me on away matches.”
He plays center midfielder and center defensive midfielder.
“In the attack, I have to pass the ball around and distribute it,” Wilson said. “I help with the ball flow.”
That’s where the mental reasoning comes in. “I have to look at how do I move the ball around and what’s the next pass,” Wilson said. “And on defense I have to cover a lot of open space and apply pressure to players. I have to protect the middle of the field.”
Wilson contemplated before describing what it takes to be a good soccer player.
“You have to be fit and a good athlete,” he said. “It helps if you are strong and have good technique. You have to know how to play the game mentally. You have to have good attributes like being hard working and having good communicating skills.”
Wilson said assessing the situation and reacting with quick passes is essential.
“I try to pass the ball quickly and not take too many passes,” he said. “I try not to waste too much time.”
He said there is one weakness that needs improving. “I am working on my defending and tackling,” Wilson said. “They are real challenging. It gets better through practicing and playing games.”
Like most high school soccer players, the sport becomes a nearly year-round way of life.
“I play pretty much year-round,” he said. “Last year I didn’t play indoor soccer because I was kind of busy. There is not as much soccer during the summer. It’s mostly running and summer workouts. But I hope to try to play indoor soccer again this year.”
Reynolds is the defending Central Piedmont 4-A champion, and Wilson said he is optimistic the Demons will have another successful season.
“The team’s doing well,” he said. “We have a good team. We’ve played some tough opponents. I think it’s gonna be a good year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.