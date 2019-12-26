Ella Smith has the tools to become a formidable inside presence on the girls basketball team at Parkland. The 6-foot sophomore has developed a nice shooting touch from mid-range, and she’s proving herself as a fierce rebounder and menacing shot-blocker.
“With Ella, it’s all a matter of putting everything together and executing,” Coach Ken Leak said. “She’s just beginning to realize her potential. The light bulb is starting to come on and I’m very excited about all the possibilities.”
Having one of his former players serve as Smith’s mentor is one of the reasons for Leak’s optimism. Tia Clement, a Parkland assistant coach, played at Mount Tabor when Leak was an assistant with the Spartans. Clement, who played at N.C. Central, was an all-conference performer in high school.
“Tia does a lot of one-on-one with Ella,” said Leak. “That’s a big help because Tia’s game is so similar to Ella’s.”
Smith thoroughly enjoys getting analysis and feedback from Clement.
“I love being around her and the whole team does as well,” said Smith. “She stays on me about maintaining focus and going hard in the paint.”
Before the holiday break, Smith averaged 6.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. On two occasions during the first three weeks of the season, she posted double figures in points and rebounds.
After playing her freshman year at Reynolds, Smith transferred to Parkland. It’s a move that she has no regrets about.
“I’ve never been part of a team like the team we have at Parkland,” she said. “It really is like a family and I’m very happy to be a part of it.”
Earlier this season, the Mustangs made history when they won the Champion bracket of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic. It was their first Garber title in school history. Now that the season is well underway, Smith is looking to do her part to help Parkland (6-3) secure its first winning season since 2008-2009.
“Every player on our team has her own unique skill that can help us win games,” Smith said. “So, these next two or three years should be a lot of fun for all of us.”
Three questions for Smith
Q: Who’s your favorite historical figure?
Answer: Martin Luther King Jr.
Q: What is your hobby?
Answer: Rapping (hip-hop and alternative)
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Answer: China
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.