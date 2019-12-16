Dylan McGuire is more than ready to make sure is sophomore season in the pool for Bishop McGuinness is well back in his rearview mirror.
McGuire, a junior, was frustrated with his lack of success in the pool last season after a promising freshman season that saw him swim at the NCHSAA 1-A state championships in two relays for the Villains, including swimming the third leg of their 400 free relay team that finished fourth.
McGuire said he was expecting more of that success last season and the possibility of qualifying in some of his individual events until a double whammy of sinus infections got the best of him.
A two-week trip to England and Ireland over the holiday break last year also kept him out of the pool for a longer period than normal.
“Between my two sinus infections and our trip overseas for Christmas, I think I missed about 7½ weeks in the pool and with my workouts,” McGuire said. “I ended up missing out on qualifying for states in two of my individual events by two tenths of a second and I ended up getting bumped off the relay teams. I went to the state meet as a ‘backup’ swimmer. It was a humbling experience. But I’m glad that it happened last year and not this year.”
McGuire, who started swimming when he was 13 for his summer team, the Brookberry Fins, realizes he might have gotten a later start than most year-round swimmers.
“A neighbor of ours talked me into giving it a try, so I did,” McGuire said. “She’s not even swimming any more now. I was a runner then and when I tried swimming, it just kind of stuck. My summer season turned into a seasonal commitment, then I joined TYDE about a year later.”
McGuire, who wants to swim in college, said he really enjoyed the atmosphere swimming provided him.
“I had kind of stalled out in running in terms of seeing my time improve,” he said. “The micro changes you can see in swimming really appeal to me. I’ve dropped a lot of time already this year in the 200 fly (and event swum in year-round).”
McGuire spends 5-6 days a week working out with TYDE from 5:30 to 7 a.m. and from 4:45 to 6 p.m.
He also takes three Advanced Placement classes and plays drums and percussion in the orchestra.
“Between school and swimming, that accounts for about 75% of my time,” McGuire said. “The rewards from the sacrifices are worth it. What swimming has taught me is time management, life skills, and how to face adversity.”
