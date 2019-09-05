Dulce Reyes

Dulce Reyes of North Forsyth had never played volleyball before she was in eighth grade at Northwest Middle School.

“Coach saw me and asked if I wanted to play,” said Reyes, a junior for the Vikings. “I was nervous. I felt like I had butterflies in my stomach.”

The excitement soon settled down.

“I felt like I was ready for a game,” she said. “I had the adrenaline running through me.”

Reyes has played all three years at North Forsyth, starting on the JV team her freshman year and playing mostly on the varsity last year.

“I still get nervous,” she said. “I take a deep breath and say to myself try to give it my all like it was the last game I would ever play.”

Reyes has an early morning routine on game days.

“I always tell my mom, Guadalupe, that I’ve got a game today, and I’m excited. I think we’re going to do good,” she said. “She tells me to play my hardest and give it your all.”

Reyes was a defensive specialist last year but is switching to the team’s libero this season.

“Passing is my biggest strength,” she said. “It’s also frustrating when I can’t get every ball I can.”

She admits her serve is not up to par.

“I need to work on my serving,” Reyes said. “I did have an ace. I thought I would never get one. I was very proud of myself.”

Reyes, who is 4-foot-10, said there are two positions she would like to play.

“I would like to play outside hitter or middle blocker,” she said, “but I’m not tall enough.”

Effort and attending every practice is the key to continued improvement, according to Reyes.

“You have to come to practice every day and work hard,” she said. “You have to hustle. You have to have a positive mindset.”

Reyes said she believes the Vikings are ready for a good season, especially if they can communicate more on the court.

“We have to communicate more with each other than last year,” she said. “I don’t like it when we don’t communicate. We have to talk it out. I feel like I’m an honest person. When I don’t like something I will say, ‘Hey, we need to work on this.’”

Dealing with the lack of air conditioning at Cartwright Gymnasium can sometimes be uncomfortable.

“I feel like I’m cooking in a stove,” Reyes said. “I say to myself I’m going to get there. Just 10 more minutes. I also have to stay hydrated.”

—Ken Winfrey

