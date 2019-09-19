Some things just look better in the rear view for Dominic Zecca.
For Zecca, a senior on the cross-country team at Bishop McGuinness, that might be opposing runners during meets or even baseball, a sport he gave up after his sophomore year to concentrate on running.
“I’d basically been playing baseball my whole life,” Zecca said. “It was a tough decision to make but it was just time to do something different. I was really enjoying running and wanted to focus on that.”
Zecca joined the cross-county team at McGuiness rather reluctantly as a freshman despite having run track in middle school at Immaculate Heart of Mary as well as being involved with Go Far Running Club in his younger years, when he ran several 5Ks.
“I didn’t even want to go to that first cross-country practice, but my parents pretty much made me,” Zecca said. “They wanted me to meet some new people since I was going to high school, even though I knew several of my friends from IHM were also going to McGuinness. As it turned out, it was a great experience and I’m glad I did it.”
Except for developing some cramps during that first practice, which Zecca described as an “easy” 35-minute run.
“Coach Tremblay took it easy on us because he knew most of us probably hadn’t done much training during the summer,” Zecca said. “In my case, I hadn’t done any. That second day, everything was really sore.”
Zecca stuck things out and ended up shaving nearly four minutes off his 5K time.
As a sophomore, he was part of the team that won the NCHSAA Class 1-A state championship and was the sixth runner from McGuinness to cross the finish line. He also established a new personal record time of 18 minutes, 24 seconds.
His personal record dropped seven seconds during his junior year, and he has already set a new personal record and achieved one of his goals this season.
“I ran a 17:58 at the Friday Night Lights meet a couple of weeks ago, which is the first time I’ve ever run under 18 minutes.”
Zecca picked up track during his junior year after playing baseball as a freshman and sophomore. He competed in the 800, 1600, 300-meter hurdles and the discus.
“The 1600 may be my favorite distance to run out of all of them, including cross-country,” said Zecca, who is interested in studying environmental science in college at either Notre Dame or N.C. State. “It’s not quite a sprint and it’s more of a mental game you have to play with yourself. That’s what I like about running so much. You have to be driven from within and focused on a goal.”
