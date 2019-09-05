Davionta Moses has developed nicely as a 6-foot-5 basketball player over the past two seasons. Since his arrival at Glenn midway through his freshman year, however, he had toyed with the idea of playing football, but never followed through on making it happen.
All that changed last summer when he finally took the plunge and joined the Bobcats for off-season workouts. It’s been a challenging transition, going from basketball to football. But so far, Moses, a post player in basketball, has shown much promise at defensive end.
In his first-ever high school football game, Moses, a 210-pound senior, made his presence felt in Glenn’s 24-0 road win over Ledford in the season opener two weeks ago. He finished with three tackles and one quarterback hurry while playing over 50 percent of the defensive snaps.
Coach Antwon Stevenson of Glenn is excited about what he witnessed. In his mind, there’s more to come as Moses gets further acclimated to his new sport.
“Davionta has a great upside,” Stevenson said. “Not only does he have the willingness to learn, but he wants to be great.”
Being an absolute football newbie, Moses understands that there’s so much for him to learn. And he openly acknowledges that he’ll have some growing pains along the way.
“Any sport I play, I take it seriously,” Moses said. “I’m a fast learner, and I’m disciplined. My goal is to play well enough to get some college (scholarship) offers.”
Stevenson has no doubts that Moses will flourish in spite of his lack of playing experience. The physical attributes (height and quickness), he explained, will help immensely.
“When I first saw Davionta on the court, I immediately noticed that he’s an athletic type who has a motor and some toughness about him,” Stevenson said. “With his size and mobility, he will turn some heads. Coaches have no concerns about his effort, and that’s because he gives everything he has on every play.
“What he’s working on now is getting a better understanding of the intensity of the game. He’s progressing well with that. If Davionta shows any glimpse of potential, he will get his shot (at playing college football).”
Three questions for Moses
Q: Who’s had the most influence in your life?
Answer: Roland Keels (stepfather)
Q: What’s your favorite subject in school?
Answer: Math
Q: Who’s your favorite musical artist?
Answer: A Boogie wit da Hoodie
—Craig T. Greenlee
