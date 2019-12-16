Daniel Fulp acclimated himself quickly to playing varsity basketball at Mount Tabor this season.
Fulp, a 6-4, 220-pound junior, spent his freshman and sophomore years playing for the junior varsity team and knew he could be an impact player for the Spartans this season.
He knew things would be a little different in terms of the speed and intensity of playing varsity for the first time, which also included the coaching.
Fulp found himself in Coach Andy Muse’s doghouse in the second game of the season against West Forsyth and learned a valuable lesson in the process.
“I came in the game and scored eight straight points,” Fulp said. “I forced a turnover, got a steal, and went down and made the layup and got fouled. Once the layup went in and I heard the whistle, I flexed my arms. I heard another whistle and realized I got T’ed up (issued a technical foul). Coach Muse pulled me out of the game, and I spent the rest of the night on the bench. That happened in the first quarter, so I was done for the night. That taught me not to run my mouth or let my emotions get the best of me and let my actions do the talking for me.”
Fulp has been playing basketball since he was 5. His mother introduced him to the game as a way to “keep me out of trouble.”
“I played soccer a lot as a kid, too,” Fulp said. I played until eighth grade and then decided I just wanted to stick with basketball. It’s what I liked to do more. It was more me than soccer was because I enjoyed the competition more.”
Fulp has honed his skills playing AAU basketball with Team Winston the last three years and hopes college basketball is in his future.
“My job on this team is to keep rebounding, perform to the best of my ability and be a positive teammate,” Fulp said. “As I learned the hard way, you mess up once, that’s your butt.”
Three questions for Fulp
Q: Who’s the best teacher you’ve had?
Answer: Ms. Meredith Wooten (English)
Q: Do you have any pregame rituals?
Answer: I have a handshake with my mom before we go back to locker room to dress
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Michael Jordan, George Washington
