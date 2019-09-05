Chrystal Davis was only following her dad’s orders when she joined the Atkins tennis team her freshman year.
“My dad (Christopher) told me I had to play a sport for every season,” she said. “It was the first time I had ever played.”
Davis, now a senior, says that first year was scary.
“It was nerve wracking,” she said. “I didn’t know anyone. I didn’t know how to play. I was afraid Coach (Keith Mason) would think I was awful.”
She was determined to persevere.
“I would hit the ball and he would say that’s not how you do it,” Davis said. “You have to follow through. He had to teach me how to hold the racket. It took a while to get that down.”
After hitting many balls over the court and fence, Davis said she didn’t get comfortable until her sophomore year.
“I wanted to see me get better,” she said. “I know I’m not the best person but being the best me is important. If I don’t play in college or professionally it’s something I will continue to do in my free time.”
Davis is proud of one thing she’s learned aside from playing tennis.
“I’ve learned to be a leader,” she said. “I don’t focus the best, but I try to help Coach get us in order. I’ll say, ‘come on guys let’s go.’
“Sometimes I’ll see someone who it’s not their day and say, ‘You’re doing great.’ I’m probably the loudest player on the court.”
Davis said she approaches each match one point at a time.
“Last year was my best season, but I didn’t win all the time,” she said. “I like to see every point as a victory.
“I try to think I’m going to win even if my opponent has beat me 20 times. I still think I’m going to win and try to take it one point at a time.”
She said her strokes are a work in progress.
“My backhand is kinda working,” said Davis, “but I’m much more comfortable with my forehand.”
Davis said she doesn’t do anything fancy when serving.
“I’m not really a power server,” she explained. “I just make sure the ball gets in. That’s the most important part to me.”
She admits that her foot movement needs work. “Moving my feet and getting to the ball can be a problem,” said Davis. “A lot of times I’m not as prepared as I could be. Sometimes I just freeze and say, ‘Oh no, the ball is coming at me.”
—Ken Winfrey
