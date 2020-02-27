Christopher Beam has faced three injuries since joining the Atkins basketball program his freshman year. Yet, the senior’s determination has allowed him to become an integral part of the most successful team in the new Atkins’ history.
He started on the junior varsity team after overcoming a broken wrist. “I broke my wrist in July blocking a shot against the glass,” he said. “I worked my way back and then I broke it again before tryouts.”
It took two months for the first break to heal. The second break healed much quicker. “That one only took a month,” Beam said. “I was able to play in November.”
Beam faced a major challenge after the second break. “I had to get used to shooting again,” he recalled. “My shot was way off.”
He earned a spot on the varsity team his sophomore year. Although he didn’t see much playing time, Beam described the difference between JV and varsity.
“The intensity on junior varsity is a ten,” he said. “On varsity, it’s a thousand all the time. You have to work harder. You are pushed harder by the coaches and your teammates. We are a brotherhood. I loved the feeling every time the ball goes into the hoop.”
Unfortunately, Beam faced another injury in January 2019. “I tore my meniscus,” he said. “It happened in a game against Surry Central. I played on it in the Frank Spencer (Holiday Classic). It made it worse.
“I was very disappointed. I didn’t get to play again. I didn’t get to play AAU until August.”
Beam’s drive and persistence for basketball always led him back. “My love for the game,” he said. “That’s what motivates me. More injuries are not really in the back of my mind. I just go out and play every game like it’s my last game.”
He’s a versatile player. “I can play shooting guard, power forward, center,” said Beam. “I can shoot. I can drive.”
Dunking the basketball is his favorite. “I like driving and dunking the ball a lot,” he said. “I like trying to destroy it. That’s what goes through my mind.”
He’s proud of this year’s team’s accomplishments. “It’s great because a lot of people doubted us,” said Beam. “When A.J. (Arrington) left Atkins, people said we wouldn’t be on top. We proved the doubters wrong.”
Beam said leadership is his biggest strength. “My leadership on the court and playing unselfish,” he said. “On the defensive end, I get steals and blocks to help set the tone for the game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.