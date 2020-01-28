Revenge was the primary motive for Christian Ledford’s decision to join the Reynolds wrestling team. “My brother always beat me up when I was a kid,” he said, laughing. “He wrestled for Reynolds from 2001 to 2005.
“I already had the thought in my head that I would wrestle because I was gonna beat him up.”
The Demon senior has wrestled all four years in the 106-pound weight class. He still has problems when wrestling his brother. “I try to win but he still beats me,” Ledford said. “When I do beat him, I definitely brag about it.”
Maintaining weight has been an off and on a problem for Ledford. “I’m a naturally small person,” he said. “My freshman year I weighed 103 pounds. My junior year I missed weight a lot of times.
“This year I haven’t missed it one time, which I’m proud of.”
Cutting weight is difficult according to Ledford. “When I have to cut it off in practice, I wear a couple of sweatshirts and sweatpants to cut the water off,” he said.
His brother also has no mercy when it comes to eating. “My brother loves to sit there and rub it in,” he said, laughing. “I love wings and I would love to sit back, hang out in the room and eat some wings but I can’t do it...”
Ledford made the Midwest 4-A Regional his first two years. “I squeezed into the regional my freshman year and my sophomore year was about the same,” he said. “I had a little improvement over the summer. I went to camps at UNC and Virginia.
“My junior year was one of my best years. I was 18-5 but I ran into a roadblock and didn’t make it to the regional.”
“That only made me want to work harder,” said Ledford, who is currently 24-2. “It takes not only being in the mat room during practice but also in the mornings and after practice.
“I want to keep going. I don’t want to miss a rep. I’m definitely watching what I eat.”
Ledford said he likes the challenges wrestling offers. “The results show on the mat,” he said. “You have nobody to blame but yourself if you lose. If you work hard in practice the results show on the mat. If you slack off it shows.
“If you think something is easy in wrestling then you’re doing something wrong. You have to fight through the pain so you can come out on top. You have to tell yourself you can win this match.”
