Chris Chaplin III knows what it takes to be a champion.
The senior from East Forsyth was a member of last year’s NCHSAA Class 4-A football state championship team. His coach, Todd Willert, knows even better. According to Chaplin, Willert isn’t about to let them forget.
“Every day Coach stays on us,” Chaplin said. “He knows what it takes to be a state champion. We do too. We were a part of that team. In the end there’s no pressure (to repeat) because we know what it takes.
“Coach knows what it takes because that’s his expectation. He’s tough. We’ve got to fix the small things. The small things are killing us. He has us working to perfect those.”
Chaplin said holding the championship trophy was emotional.
“For me, it was amazing. I started most of the season, but my brother Robbin Smith was doing better by the end of the season. We aren’t really related, but he’s like my brother.
“My pride kept me working hard. It worked out because in the end we got the job done. I was proud and happy. I didn’t cry but it was close. It was an amazing feeling to know that we had accomplished that.”
Winning it all took Chaplin even farther to what he calls his “happy place.”
He said, “Football is my happy place. It brings me peace. It’s my way out of Winston-Salem because it’s getting dangerous here.”
You’ll most likely see Chaplin running the ball or catching it as a slot receiver.
“Slot makes me feel free,” he said. “I don’t have to wait on a hole to develop. I get to run free. There’s a lot more technique when you play running back, and you have to make choices.”
Times weren’t always happy in an Eagles uniform for Chaplin.
“It was tough times my sophomore year, and I didn’t have a good year,” he said. “I had to sit back and watch someone else play.”
It was a valuable lesson.
“It helped me grow as a person,” Chaplin said. “It taught me not to take anything for granted and take advantage when you get an opportunity.”
This year’s team is still a work in progress.
“Right now, on offense we are moving things,” Chaplin said. “We are trying to figure out what’s best for everybody. Like I said earlier, it’s the small things.”
Chaplin has set personal goals.
“I want to have at least 800 yards receiving and 10 touchdown catches. I want to be able to be a great team leader and be responsible. I want to use my voice to lift my teammates up.”
