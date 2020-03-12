Sports have played a constant role in the life of Chandler Wagner.
Wagner, who was Chandler Borton in her playing days at Reynolds, earned 16 varsity letters and the nickname “Babe”— as in Babe Didrikson Zaharias, the multi-sport standout who won two Olympics gold medals and 10 LPGA major championships — from Brad Fisher, Reynolds’ athletics director, before she graduated in 2013.
Wagner accrued her letters in cross country, field hockey, indoor and outdoor track, and lacrosse, competing in two sports at the same time during several seasons.
“Going into high school, outside of field hockey, I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” Wagner said. “I chose track mostly based on the practice time and knowing it was making me better at all my other sports. I was trying to figure out what I was good at and what I enjoyed the most.”
Wagner even considered swimming until she realized when practices were held.
“Early-morning swim practice to me was a hurdle to my participation,” Borton said with a laugh. “Looking back on that, it’s funny, because in college, we always ran in the morning. Even now, I am definitely a morning runner. As a teenager, that just wasn’t very appealing to me.”
She went to Wake Forest initially to play field hockey before she had a change of heart and decided she wanted to be a distance runner instead.
“I had really started to fall in love with distance running, and when I got to Wake Forest I was on a bit of a quest to find my place in the world,” Wagner said. “I had a locker in the field hockey locker room. I had a jersey and a spot on the team. But I loved running so much that I thought I could have a bigger impact and more success with that. And I was so lucky that the field hockey coach, Jen Averill, was supportive in my decision to pursue running. I knew it was the right choice for me at the time.”
Wagner said she dove into cross country as a freshman before getting injured.
“Unfortunately for me, that became a common theme throughout my career,” she said. “I was able to run in one ACC cross country championship and one NCAA Regional meet, but most of my career involved running in a series of smaller meets.”
While at Wake Forest, Wagner said her perspective about sports began to change. She got involved with Athletes in Action, an organization that provides ministry on college campuses.
“My college experience was different because I didn’t have the same level of success that I did while I was at Reynolds,” Wagner said. “Through Athletes in Action, I had several great mentors who pointed out some things to me and made me realize the importance I had been placing on accomplishments and praise and self-worth through my achievements. I realized that what I thought was important left me in a vulnerable place where injury or poor performance could crumple up the scaffolding of upon which you’ve built your entire athletic world.”
Wagner said her perspective has changed drastically over the years.
“Athletes in Action helped me build a different foundation,” she said. “I was able to see sports as a way to worship God, express gratitude and thanksgiving. I realized that you could compete out of a place of freedom rather than pressure or fear and there was more to life than athletic success. There was victory beyond competition, there was worth and value to be found beyond success. Sports became more of an avenue to provide worship, and that was so gratifying.”
Wagner, who graduated from Wake Forest in May 2016, was married in December 2016 to her husband, Alex. They moved to Asheville in 2018, where she is currently the Athletic Coordinator and Assistant Field Hockey Coach at Carolina Day School.
