carver
Perhaps the biggest sacrifice in wrestling doesn’t come from sweaty workouts in a hot practice room. Or pushing the body’s limits in the weight room. Or even the exhaustive conditioning on the track.
Antwain Stuckey would probably argue that it comes at the dinner table. The Carver junior can’t recall all the slices of pie or second helpings he has sacrificed simply to maintain weight.
“I’ve got to keep my body physically fit,” Stuckey said. “I’ve cut out fried foods, sweets and snacks. It’s holding back on all the food I ate growing up, all the pies.
“I like eating mama’s and grandma’s cooking. I’ve missed out on all those good meals like Thanksgiving, Easter and the Fourth of July.”
Stuckey, who has wrestled in the 195-pound weight class all three years at Carver, knows the ultimate prize will be worth it.
“I know I can’t eat it,” he said, laughing. “At first I didn’t like the strict diet. I know it’s going to pay off in the long run.”
Wrestling wasn’t new to Stuckey. His dad, Antwain Sr., wrestled at Glenn. He also has uncles who have wrestled. Still, he was surprised at what the sport required during his first days of practice as a freshman.
“I didn’t know all the moves and conditioning, so I came in blind,” Stuckey recalled. “It was tough at first, learning a lot of new moves and all the conditioning. It pushes your body to the limits.”
He found himself in an uncomfortable predicament the first time he walked onto the mat for a match.
“I didn’t feel comfortable at all going out on that mat that first match,” Stuckey said. “The coaches were telling me all of the moves. I didn’t feel comfortable until the third match.”
Carver didn’t wrestle in many competitions his freshman year. He finished with a 9-4 record, third in the conference meet and qualified for the regional.
“I made it to the regional,” he said, “but I gave my spot up to a senior who had a better record than me at 195.”
His progress as a sophomore was noticeable. Carver scheduled more wrestling tournaments and Stuckey finished 31-9. He also won the conference championship and made it to the regional but failed to qualify for the 2-A state meet.
“I was first in the conference,” he proudly noted. “It felt like winning an Olympic gold medal. I felt relieved. Now in my third year, I’ve got to keep going and try to make it to states.
“It was a good experience to see how regional actually felt. It helped me to build on this year what to expect at 195.”
Coach Donald Carter has been impressed with Stuckey’s progress.
“It was tremendous from his first year to his second year,” Carter said. “That confidence came from all the tournaments we were in.
“He always got a medal. That improved his confidence a lot.”
Carter was particularly impressed with Stuckey’s performance at an invitational meet earlier in the season at Dudley.
“It’s one of the toughest invitationals around,” Carter said. “Teams come from everywhere. He placed fourth, which was quite an accomplishment.”
Stuckey is a dedicated student of wrestling and not just on the mat.
“I watch a lot of videos to study all the moves and history about wrestlers like Jordan Burroughs and Dan Gable,” he said, referring to two of the greatest amateur wrestlers. “I watch a lot of documentaries about Dan Gable. He says don’t give up and keep pushing. Hard work always pays off.”
Stuckey, who sometimes wrestles up a weight division, said there are times when he gets nervous: “When I go out on the mat and see someone built like a Greek god,” he said, laughing. “They have a lot of muscles and are ripped.
“In my mind they are stronger than me. But I used more technique and know I can go harder than he can.”
Stuckey said his normal strategy is to finish a match as quickly as possible.
“I try not to take too long so I can get ready for the next one,” he said. “I like to get him out of there as quick as I can.
“If Coach knows he’s a first-year wrestler and not as experienced as me, Coach says don’t pin him so quick. He lets me work a little bit on my conditioning.”
Stuckey said his motivation for wrestling is simple.
“I want to represent my school in a good way,” he said. “I want to represent my family, my coaches and my name.”
“If we could put a face on Carver High School, he would be it,” Carter said. “He’s a good student and has a great work ethic. You don’t find kids like that a lot.”
