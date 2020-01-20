Carlin Gladden was no stranger to swimming when she joined the East Forsyth team her freshman year.
“I swam for TYDE for seven years until high school,” said Gladden, a junior. “I gave it up because I wanted to dedicate myself to high school swimming and school.”
Gladden has also played softball and run cross country, something she doesn’t plan to do again.
“I’ve played a lot of sports in my life, and cross country is not something I want to repeat,” she said, laughing. “It hurt more than anything I’ve ever done.”
She said swimming is a sport that allows her to compete against herself. “You always try to make yourself better,” Gladden said. “I’m very competitive.
“I really enjoy pushing myself and seeing how much better I can get and seeing how far I can get.”
Morning practices were a challenge when the season first began but Gladden said she’s now accustomed to rising early. “The water is cold at 6:45 a.m. and it’s hard to breathe,” she said. “I was exhausted in the beginning.
“Now I get energy during the day when the workouts are done in the mornings. It makes you feel better.”
Gladdens swims the 50 free, 100 butterfly and the 100 free. She’s also on the 200 free, 200 medley and 400 free relays. She’s quick to point out the butterfly isn’t one of her favorite strokes.
“I used to be terrible at butterfly,” she said. “When I was younger, I watched videos and got good at it. I hate it but I can do it. It’s torture.”
As a freshman she swam on a relay team that broke three school records and went to the Midwest 4-A Regional meet. Her sophomore year was even better.
“I qualified for the regional in the 50 free and 100 free,” Gladden said. “I pr’ed in both of those.”
A month-long bout with strep throat has slowed her progress this year. “This year has been a little rougher,” Gladden said. “I still hope I can get my times where I want them.”
Gladden is not fond of the backstroke. “The first time I swam the back I got the nastiest foot cramp in my life,” recalled Gladden. “I thought my foot was dying. It stayed like that the whole hundred.”
Gladden would like to see the dog paddle added.
“Whoever thought up the butterfly must have been on drugs,” she said, laughing. “I think they should make the doggy paddle a stroke. I’m good at it.”
