Midway through last season, Coach Sean Barnes of Walkertown realized that his boys soccer team was in dire need of a goalkeeper who could help stabilize the defense.
As things turned out, Barnes found that individual in a PE class. While watching Cameron Wilkerson toss and catch a frisbee, he noticed that Wilkerson had excellent footwork and exceptional hands.
So, he approached Wilkerson about joining the team during the season and Wilkerson accepted the invitation. Since then, Wilkerson, a senior, has more than held his own as a starter.
“Cameron has been a revelation,” Barnes said. “What helps is that he learns very quickly. I have no doubts that he has a future at the next level (Division II or Division III college) if he so desires. He has that much untapped potential.”
Wilkerson’s transformation is an eye-opener when you consider that he was strictly a basketball player at Walkertown. For two seasons, he was a combo guard before making the decision to give soccer a try.
“I always thought that basketball was my main sport,” he said. “But now I’ve discovered out that I’m much better at soccer. When Coach told me how badly the team needed a goalie, I felt that I could come in and help out.”
In 12 soccer matches last year, he had 77 saves.
Wilkerson is no stranger to the sport. Even though he played in middle school, he opted to focus solely on basketball after entering high school.
In his first high school soccer match last season, Walkertown’s defense played well in a 3-2 road loss to Forbush. Wilkerson recalls that his teammates credited his presence in the net as a pivotal factor.
“Everybody was so excited, and they thought it was a major improvement,” he said. “I didn’t think it was that good. But after that, we kept getting better with each game.
“I’m a lot more comfortable out there now,” he said. “Whether the ball comes right at me, or high, or in the corner, I’m confident that I will come up with a stop.”
Even though Wilkerson is relative newcomer, he is not bashful about being vocal with his teammates. It’s a trait that Barnes said he truly appreciates.
“Cameron doesn’t mind calling people out,” the coach said. “Not only does he have an infectious personality, but he’s become our energizer.”
Three questions for Wilkerson
Q: Who’s your favorite historical figure?
Answer: Albert Einstein
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Business owner
Q: Who’s your favorite musical artist?
Answer: DaBaby
—Craig T. Greenlee
