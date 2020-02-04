calvary day
Kip Keener, the head swimming coach at Calvary Day School, figured he was done with the pool when he graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, Tenn., where he was a year-round swimmer.
When he headed for Virginia’s Hampden-Sydney College, he didn’t even want to see a swimming pool, much less get into one.
“I was totally burned out on swimming,” he admitted.
Now, he doesn’t want his 16-year-old son, Kiplan, to turn out the same way. And he’s in a pretty good position to address that concern.
You see, Kip Keener coaches Kiplan Keener.
Kip Keener, who took over the reins of the Cougars’ swim team 10 years ago after two years as an assistant, works with his son at least one day a week, either at a Calvary practice or a meet.
Kiplan Keener does most of his swimming for Winston-Salem’s Enfinity swim club, hitting the pool for a couple of hours every morning, then lifting weights and doing dry-land workouts, maybe getting back in the pool in the afternoon. He joins the Cougars for an occasional practice and at meets; a junior, he finished second in the 100-backstroke at last year’s NCIASAA Class 3-A state championships.
“I think there’s a healthy distance between us,” Kip Keener said. “I think it’s been good that he’s heard a different voice and had a different coach in his life. Tim (Hillen), his coach at Enfinity, has done wonders for him.
“It was natural to get him involved in swimming,” he said. “It was something I wanted and something he really wanted. He’s been around the swim team since the third or fourth grade.”
Kip Keener coached Kiplan Keener long before he enrolled at Calvary. Kip Keener spent several years as the head coach at Willow Run, a summer-league pool in Lewisville. Kiplan Keener started swimming around age 8.
“I was naturally good at it, I guess,” he said. “I stuck with it and got better and better.”
But Kiplan Keener didn’t join a year-round, club team — first the WSY’s TYDE team, then the Enfinity Club — until he was 14, late for an elite swimmer who wants to swim in college. And that was just fine with Kip.
“I started swimming year-round late, so I wouldn’t get burned out,” he said. “I have seen a lot of kids who started at 10, and they got burned out.
“When my dad coached at Willow Run, I liked it, because I was kind of able to say, ‘Put me in this event,’ and he would. I had a little bit of a connection with him.”
Kip Keener, a graduate of Wake Forest’s School of Law whose full-time job is chief compliance officer for Salem Investment Counselors, worried a little about that coach-swimmer/coach-son relationship in the early days.
“When I was his coach at Willow Run, I found out that he couldn’t help but take a lot of what I said personally,” he said.
Kiplan Keener agreed. “I feel like if I was at practice all the time, he would be hard on me, because he knows me better. It’s easy to yell at your son.”
Fortunately, Hillen gets to do most of the yelling at Kiplan Keener.
“My view is that I like there to be other coaches and influences speaking to him about swimming,” Kip Keener said. “I told Kiplan I can’t coach him the way he needs to be coached. Tim has been really good about coming and talking to me about Kiplan. He sees things that sometimes I take for granted. I have always welcomed him having another coach.”
One thing Kip Keener really welcomed was Kiplan turning 16 and getting his driver’s license. Now, when Kiplan heads out at 4:30 for a morning practice at Salem Academy, where Enfinity swims, Kip Keener is no longer driving downtown in the predawn hours; he’s just waking his son up at 4:30.
“I am pretty occupied with Enfinity,” Kiplan Keener said. “When I joined Enfinity, I dropped more than 10 seconds in one year, from 1:08 to 57 seconds in the 100-backstroke. And I’ve kept dropping.”
Kiplan Keener started his week-long taper this past Monday for the NCISAA state meet on Feb. 10. He’s gone as low as 52 seconds in the 100-backstroke, his specialty, but he wants to break 50 seconds in the state meet, then at his club team’s sectional meet later in the spring.
“I like the 100 back, the 200 back, the 50 free, the 100 free, and I’m trying to get into the 100 fly. I want to swim in college — anywhere. Swimming is a stress-reliever for me. I feel really good after I swim.”
And that’s just what Kip Keener wants.
“I tell everybody, make sure you’ve really got swimming out of your system when you stop, or one day, you’ll wind up old and coaching somewhere,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.