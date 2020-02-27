Caitlin Finger decided that she would run indoor track this season at Bishop McGuinness after taking a little break from competitive cheerleading.
“There was a group of us that decided we wanted to give it a try,” said Finger, a junior. “I hadn’t run track since I was in middle school.”
Finger settled into a few events, running the 500 and legs on the 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams.
The Villains’ 4x800 relay team qualified for the NCHSAA 2A/1A state championship earlier this month.
Finger ran the third leg but never had any reservations about receiving or passing the baton during the race.
“It took me a little while to get used to that, but the exchange in our race is a little different than in shorter relays,” Finger said. “We have a little more time to make the handoff. It’s still a lot of pressure to get that right. In middle school, I ran the sprint relays. You have to really have that process down because your teammate gets to you a lot quicker.”
Finger said that her main focus once she got the baton was to continue the pace set forth by her previous two teammates.
“I get the baton and I just go as hard as I can,” she said. “In the 800, you really have to pace yourself. In the 500, I can go all out because it’s shorter. I did a lot better than I thought I would this season.”
Finger said she plans to compete in outdoor track during the spring and find more distances that suit her strengths.
“I’ll definitely run the 800 and hopefully find a couple more that I am comfortable with,” she said.
Finger said she has been asked to run cross country in the fall and is still considering that.
“It will depend on whether or not I go back to cheerleading,” said Finger, who is also involved with Student Ambassadors and Big/Little program at McGuinness. “I’ve enjoyed running again because it helps with my conditioning and stamina.”
Three questions for Finger
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck
Q: If you could have on superpower, what would it be?
Answer: Time travel
Q: What three people, living or dead, would you invite to dinner?
Answer: Taylor Swift, Zac Efron, Miley Cyrus
