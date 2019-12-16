In her first swim meet for Parkland, transfer Cait Kinnamon showed signs that she could emerge as one of the better performers in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference this season.
Kinnamon won the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle in the Mustangs season-opening competition against rival Mount Tabor two weeks ago. In the process, she shattered her previous personal bests in both races by double-digits in seconds.
Kinnamon, a junior who attends Forsyth Middle College, clocked 6 minutes, 23.58 seconds in the 500 to erase her old PR by nearly 20 seconds. In the 200, she finished in 2:23.01 to beat her previous career best of 2:33.
“It felt good to drop that amount of time,” said Kinnamon, who also swims for the Enfinity Aquatic Club during the school year and the Jonestown Swim Club in the summer. “ This fall, I took a little break. So, I came into this (high school) season with a lot of rest, and I think that really helped.”
The 500 could be Kinnamon’s best freestyle event. While it’s not an all-out sprint from start to finish, the event does place a premium on a swimmer’s ability to maximize speed and endurance.
“In distance races, Cait is quick,” Coach Sue Acampora of Parkland said. “She’s fit, so she doesn’t have to pace herself.”
Before coming to Parkland, Kinnamon competed for Salem Academy as a freshman and sophomore. In her first season with the Mustangs, she hasn’t had any problems getting adjusted to a new set of teammates.
“Cait was able to fit in right away,” Acampora said. “Because of her personality, it hasn’t taken long for her to develop camaraderie with her teammates.”
Kinnamon acknowledges that she can never be accused of being a recluse. It also helps that she liked what she observed about Parkland’s team atmosphere.
“There are no cliques,” she said. “Everybody talks to everybody. I like to talk to anyone who has ears. It’s been easy for me to start conversations and just take things from there.”
Three questions for Kinnamon
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Environmental Science or Marine Science
Q: What is your hobby?
Answer: Baking
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Greece
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.