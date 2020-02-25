At the end of January, Braxton Ware of West Forsyth was a fair-to-middling, unknown middle-distance runner.
Now, across North Carolina, he is a big name. College coaches have made contact. He has options for his higher-education destination.
That’s what happens when you have a runner-up finish in the state championship, two weeks after you are asked to run as a special pacesetter in a meet involving some of the nation’s top runners, including pros.
“He has really come into his own this year,” said Nate Newsome, the Titans’ coach. “He has a lot of confidence, and nobody has worked harder than he has. He’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster. Nobody deserves it more.”
Ware, an 18-year-old senior, has been running indoor and outdoor track since his freshman year, his best events being the 500- and 300-meter runs during indoor season and 400-meter run and 200-meter dash during outdoor track in the spring.
This year, however, has been special.
“I had been gradually improving the first three years, but I put in more work this preseason, in the fall, than ever before,” Ware said. “I went to the Y every day and worked out and made sure I was doing everything correctly.”
When the Class 4-A state indoor track championships were held in Winston-Salem’s JDL Fast Track several weeks ago, he was qualified in the 300- and 500-meter races and chose to concentrate on the 500. He ran a 1:05.43, less than a half-second behind the state champion.
“I wouldn’t say I was happy with second, but it was a relief to see the work I’d put in show up,” he said. “I want to win the 400 outdoors. I should have a better chance outdoors than at JDL, which is a flat track. For bigger, taller guys like me (Ware is 6-4, and 190 pounds), running those tight turns is difficult. On a bigger track, I’ll be able to stretch out and have a better shot at winning.”
The great 500 wasn’t his only big adventure on the JDL Fast Track. He was asked to serve as a pacer in the 800-meter freestyle at the Camel City Elite meet. He was given the job of running the first 400 meters in 54 seconds to set up the national-class runners in the field for fast times. He crossed the line in 54 seconds.
“There really wasn’t any pressure on me — my best in the 400 outdoors is 47 seconds. I was just happy to have the opportunity,” he said. “It was interesting, a good experience hanging around with the pros.”
