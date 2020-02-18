Brandon Johnson admitted he was nervous when he approached the starting blocks in the 55-meter hurdles at the NCHSAA 4-A Indoor Track and Field Championships last Saturday. “Everything you could think of possibly going wrong went through my head,” said Johnson, a junior at East Forsyth. “I had a lot of adversity through the indoor season.”
Johnson didn’t have to worry long. 7.56 seconds later he was the state champion. “I was surprised,” he said. “To win felt good.”
Even though his championship time wasn’t a personal record, it was sweet redemption for earlier mishaps during the season. The first occurred at the season’s first meet at the VA Invitational at Liberty University. The second came at the Mondo Invitational. “I was running the 60 hurdles,” Johnson recalled. “I got hit by another dude and didn’t finish that race.”
Johnson started running when he was 8. He ran at East Forsyth Middle School and has been on the Eagles indoor and outdoor track teams three years. He also runs for the Winston-Salem Roadrunners where he’s coached by his parents, Lynette and Linell Johnson.
His indoor event schedule also includes the 200, 300, 400 and 4x100 and 4x200 relays. His favorite event is the hurdles. Johnson said the 400 used to be his least favorite. “I used to not like the 400,” he said. “My parents said I needed it for strength and base, so I was in shape. That’s when I realized I needed it.”
Johnson credits his mom with his interest in running hurdles. “I ran track, but I was not very good at it,” he confessed. “I was always looking for one thing to specialize in. My mom stopped me one day and said let’s try hurdles.”
It took time to learn the event. “It took about a year to learn how to go over the hurdles, sprint in between the hurdles and staying in control,” Johnson explained. “Your core has to be really strong, and your arms have to be strong.”
The 110 hurdles in outdoor track is Johnson’s specialty. “I specialize in the 110 hurdles because that’s what college coaches are looking for,” he said. “Outdoor is fun because I get the opportunity to run in front of college coaches.”
He said the 110 hurdles is easier than its indoor counterpart. “In 110, once you get over the first hurdle you can get into a rhythm,” said Johnson. “In the 55, you’ve got to learn how to go from the start. You get your feet down as soon as possible over each hurdle.”
