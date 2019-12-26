Blake Collins almost waited too late to the join the Atkins swim team. Collins, a senior for the Camels, had thought about it since his freshman year. “Every year I would think ‘I’ve got to join the swim team,’” he said. “Then somebody would tell me the season just ended. I’m sure glad I did this year.”
Collins has been swimming “all my life.” He recalled summer visits to New Jersey when he was a child. “I was chunked into the deep end of the pool by my grandfather,” he said, laughing. “That’s where I learned how to swim.
“I thought it was fun at the time as long as I held my breath to make it to the wall. I don’t think I focused on not making it at the time.”
Swimming for Atkins wasn’t his first taste of competitive swimming. “I swam for TYDE in middle school,” Collins said. “We stopped having a membership at the Y because my father wanted a break from it. We just didn’t go back.”
It didn’t take long for Collins’ competitive form to return. “It took a couple of weeks to return to my form from being out of competitive swimming for three to four years,” he said. “I like being in the water. It’s really calming.”
Collins has an advantage over his teammates. “I work as a lifeguard at the pool (Winston Lake YMCA) where we practice,” he said. “Lifeguarding makes me want to get into the water more. I will swim laps before I guard.”
Collins said he likes swimming in the ocean on visits to the beach but prefers being in a pool. “The currents can be a lot rougher,” he said. “I prefer lap swimming in a pool because of the consistency of it.”
He’s swimming mostly freestyle events for the Camels. “I swim the 50 free and on the 200 free relay,” said Collins. “It’s my favorite but I’m starting to enjoy the breast more. The butterfly is my second favorite.”
Collins said the butterfly requires significant endurance. “You have to get into the rhythm of it,” he said. “You’ve got to make sure you have the stamina so you don’t collapse.”
He said waking up early for the 7 a.m. practices isn’t difficult. “It’s a great way to wake up,” he said. “You’re not trying to wake up during first period at school. It makes the day go by faster.”
He still regrets not swimming his first three years in high school. “I just like the action of swimming,” said Collins. “It’s not hard for me to get into the team spirit.”
