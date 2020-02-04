Bethany Manor said she has always been tall for her age, so naturally, the sophomore at Bishop McGuinness wanted to put her height to good use in a sport of her choosing.
For Manor, who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, her sport of choice is swimming, where she participates in the 50 freestyle, the 100 breaststroke and the 200-freestyle relay and 200 medley relay.
“Most people think I might play basketball because I’m tall, but really, I’m not the least bit coordinated,” Manor said with a laugh. “I wanted to try a sport in a general area that I could use my height to my advantage. I started swimming about five years ago and it just stuck. My parents wanted me to try something and I have enjoyed the team parts of it as well as the individual aspects. I like to challenge myself.”
Manor has been participating with the High Point Swim Club in its year-round program. She qualified for the regional in the 100 breast as a freshman and also went to the NCHSAA 1-A state meet as an alternate for the Villains but did not swim.
“That was a good experience for me to go and see what it would take to make it there myself,” Manor said. “Getting to go was a big deal and a cool experience. I hope I can qualify this year and actually get to swim. This year, I wanted to have another great experience on the team and push myself for better times in all my events.”
Manor also played for the junior varsity soccer team as a freshman and is involved with Model U.N and Special Olympics Club. She and a friend also started a gardening club this year.
“I got interested in Model U.N. when my middle school, Immaculate Heart of Mary, came to Bishop one day when I was in eighth grade for a conference,” Manor said. “You get to debate interesting topics. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it.”
Three questions for Manor
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Ireland
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio
Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
Answer: teleportation
