Running is a family affair for Reynolds senior Ben Mueller. His decision to run was influenced by his parents, Greg Mueller and Jane Robinson, who both ran in high school.
Mueller has run on the Demons cross country and indoor track teams since his sophomore year. He’s also on the outdoor track team. Distance is his specialty.
“I run the two-mile (3200), mile (1600) and 1,000 in indoor track,” Mueller said. “Cross country is my favorite. We were third overall in the state as a team. I improved my time six minutes from my sophomore year to my senior year in cross country.”
Mueller credits his parents with some helpful advice.
“My dad showed me how to sprint and form,” he said. “My mom taught me how to stretch to stay loose during the race.”
Staying in shape is perhaps the biggest benefit of running. “It gets you in shape,” Mueller said. “But it’s up to you to stay in shape.”
Running indoor meets at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem is tough. The two-mile race is 16 laps around the track, but Mueller said it’s not boring.
“It’s kind of hard to be bored when you’re fighting for air,” he said. “The mile is not as long, and you don’t have to run as long but it’s still intense.”
He explained his strategies for the different races.
“In the two-mile I start to push at lap 12 for the end of the race,” Mueller said. “I’ll keep the same pace for 12 laps and then start to make my move.
“In the 1,000 I start off a little strong. I keep a constant pace until the final two laps when I’m really starting to pick it up at four-and-a half laps.
“The mile is eight laps. I start out and find a good pace in the race for the first four laps. I’ll start sprinting so I make sure I go all out.”
Running all three distance events at the same meet is demanding, Mueller said.
“I try to stay off my feet between races,” he said. “I’ll stretch and make sure I don’t have any stiff limbs. I make sure I warm up at least a mile before the race.”
Mueller said he will run 35 miles a week during the indoor season, and that mileage increases to 55 toward the end of the outdoor season.
“I always run outside in shorts and a shirt,” he said. “I don’t like cold practices in the rain. You learn to tolerate the cold.”
