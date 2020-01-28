There’s no question where Isabella “Bela” Ogilvie’s allegiances lie. She’s a soccer player — first, last and always.
But it’s her presence on Calvary Day School’s swim team that makes for an interesting diversion.
Ogilvie, a 14-year-old freshman, is a native of Colombia who was adopted by an American couple, Rebecca and Nathan Ogilvie, at four months of age. She has played soccer since she was old enough to kick a soccer ball and she has played on Calvary’s varsity soccer team since the seventh grade.
But it doesn’t rule her life.
“My parents don’t want me to play year-round soccer,” she said. “But they want me to be active, to play a sport every season.”
Ogilvie played on Calvary’s volleyball team in the fall, and this is her third year on the swim team.
“I started swimming a couple of years ago when I found out we weren’t going to have a varsity basketball team that year,” she said. “I knew how to swim — I could swim a lap, but not gracefully — but I had never competed. I figured swimming could be a good way to stay in shape for soccer.”
With a month left in her ninth-grade season, that stay-in-shape idea might just wind up as something a little more tangible. She is not far off qualifying for the NCISAA state swim meet in a couple of events: the 50- and 200-yard freestyles.
“Bela was new to swimming when she started; soccer is her big sport, and she kind of uses swimming for conditioning, but she really enjoys it,” said her coach, Kip Keener.
“The first year, we were just getting her to swim a length of the pool, but she and really come along, relative to where she started.
“She comes to more practices than anyone on the team; it’s all she does. Last year, she won our Cougar Award, which is sort of a coaches’ award, and that got her some attention.”
Ogilvie said the past two years of swimming have mostly been about learning. She feels like last season, she made big strides, and this year, she’s able to focus more on improving her technique to cut her times.
“I feel like I’ve built some pretty good endurance for soccer from swimming,” she said. “I can run all the way to the end of a soccer game; I rarely even sub out anymore. But my goal in swimming is to make states in the 50 and 200, to get faster and better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.