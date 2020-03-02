Barry Rountree Jr. was hesitant about joining the Atkins wrestling team for the first time. “I wanted to try something similar to football,” said Rountree, a senior. “I didn’t want to, but I ended up trying it and I enjoyed it.”
Rountree had no previous wrestling experience but he adapted to his new sport quickly. “I liked how my teammates helped each other in practice,” he said. “I liked how we would make each other better.”
He wasn’t particularly fond of the conditioning but having only a weekend off after the conclusion of football made Coach David Hamlin’s workouts easier. “It paid off in the end,” Rountree said. “We were better conditioned than our opponents.”
Rountree wrestled in the 113-pound weight class the entire season. Maintaining weight wasn’t a problem. “I was able to maintain it throughout the year,” he said. “It was kind of close one time (of not making weight.) I couldn’t eat certain foods high in sugar and carbs.”
His lack of experience was frustrating early in the season. “The first few tournaments I didn’t win,” Rountree recalled. “I knew eventually the work would pay off. I was frustrated because things that worked in practice didn’t work in competition.”
Rountree’s first win came against rival Walkertown. “I was happy because all the hard work paid off,” he said. “I knew at that point I was making progress. I knew I was going in the right direction.”
Rountree said he liked the opportunities presented by wrestling. “I liked taking people down and pinning them,” he said. “I like the different ways you can beat your opponent.”
It took about a week to learn those moves according to Rountree. “I was working on learning moves my first week,” he said. “A lot of the week we worked on beginning moves and having control over your body and coordination. You have to have both to be able to do it.”
Rountree, who played football all four years at Atkins, said he was proud of his progress. “At the beginning I learned how to take shots,” he said. “I learned the terminology to win at wrestling.
“I used the set-up move to slide on the mat and get my opponent of balance. I could work from there to get different moves to get points.”
He was pleased with his season. “I was pretty satisfied overall since it was my first year wrestling,” he said. “I had some close matches I lost. If I had done one thing better, it could have gone a different way.”
