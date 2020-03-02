A track meet at Baisha Bagnall’s church convinced her that she was good at running.
“It was at that church in Florida that really convinced me track was what I wanted to do,” said Bagnall, a junior at East Forsyth. “I started training the summer before my seventh-grade year.
“I tried out for track at Wolf Lake Middle School and found out I was amazing in the 400 run. When we moved up here, I ran in the eighth grade at Kernersville Middle School.”
Bagnall has run indoor and outdoor track all three years at East. She uses track as a stress reliever.
“Overall, if I’m stressed or feeling sick, I feel completely better at the end of a workout,” she explained. “A workout is a good stress reliever and a good medicine, plus I stay in shape.”
Bagnall ran the 300, 500 and 4x200 and 4x400 relays for the Eagles during the indoor season.
“The 300 is my favorite,” she said. “I do the best in it. It’s a medium (distance) race.”
She sat out running in meets this season to prepare for outdoor.
“I didn’t run any meets, but I was still training,” Bagnall said. “If the team was out here, I was out here with them. My parents wanted me to focus on school.”
Bagnall said sitting out allowed her to work out harder.
“I could do more rigorous work outs,” she said. “I really wanted to train for outdoor but not compete.
“Seeing their pictures and stuff I really missed it. I said, ‘Baisha they really need you.’ My senior year I will definitely run indoor and outdoor.”
She has two reasons for running: “Number one, I want to stay in shape,” said Bagnall. “It helps make me want to come out on the track after a stressful day.”
Bagnall said she must maintain a healthy diet for maximum performance on the track.
“I can put the food away,” she said, laughing. “My parents cook a lot of healthy meals, but I’m not a big sweets person.”
Endurance is a key to her success. “I have a lot of endurance at the end of a race,” she said. “That’s what the coaches want.”
The 400 in outdoor track is her favorite race. “That’s my race,” said Bagnall. “Sprints are really just a quick burst of energy. In the 400 I have enough time to map out what I can do. In the last 200 I’m starting to pass everybody.”
