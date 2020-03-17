Austin Amos of Walkertown put together an all-star-caliber season in 2019. In his first full campaign of varsity baseball duty, he made the most of his opportunity.
Amos was second on the team in RBIs (23) and slugging percentage (.727); and third in hitting (.485 average) and on-base percentage (.571).
Given his production, it came as no surprise when he was named to the all-conference team in the Western Piedmont 2-A. By season’s end, he ranked among the league’s top five in four statistical categories and he hit .400 in conference games. Amos does his best work with runners on base.
“The main thing I concentrate on is to not let the pressure get to me,” said Amos, a senior and team captain. “I take a deep breath which helps me to slow things down. That’s when I’m able to fully understand what I need to do and then get it done.”
Mike Lovelace, the first-year coach at Walkertown, has high expectations for Amos, a senior leftfielder. Amos hopes to continue his career at the next level. So far, he’s attracted interest from Pfeiffer, Surry Central Community College and Guilford Tech.
“Austin will play a big role in our success,” Lovelace said. “Not only does he have a tremendous work ethic, but he leads by example.”
Even though Amos had a breakout season, he had some painful lessons to learn. The postseason was bittersweet.
Walkertown suffered a stomach-turning 10-9 loss to Madison County in the first round of the 2-A state playoffs. Entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Wolfpack led 9-3, but gave up seven runs and lost the game.
In that game, Amos went 2-for-4 at the plate and hit his first home run in a high school game.
“When I homered, it felt like the weight of the world had come off my shoulders,” he said. “It was a surreal feeling. But the way things turned out, I learned that the game isn’t over until it’s over. You have to play every single out.”
This season has gone well for the Wolfpack (5-1) in the opening weeks. Amos, who bats third in the lineup, is confident that his team can sustain its current level of success and make an extended run in the playoffs.
“We’ve had complete success up to now,” he said. “But all of us know that there’s still a lot of work to be done.
“Putting ourselves in position to compete for a state championship is a realistic goal for this team. We’ve developed a strong bond among us that I believe will help us achieve what we desire.”
