Ashlyn Swink is an all-conference swimmer at Mount Tabor who is also pretty good at softball.
Swink, a senior, has been swimming for the Spartans for three seasons. She skipped swimming as a sophomore so she could play JV basketball but decided that she missed swimming too much to continue playing basketball.
She also recently decided to verbally commit to playing softball at Buffalo (NY) State.
“I love swimming and I love softball and I get so much out of participating in both,” said Swink, who has played catcher all four years at Mount Tabor. “I started playing softball in middle school and had this instant connection to it. I joined a travel team after my first year playing at Northwest Forsyth Little League. I’ve been playing competitively now since the summer before my freshman year.”
She has also proven to be quite the competitor in the pool for the Spartans.
Swink recently finished second at the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference meet in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 100 back and swam a leg on the 200-freestyle relay team, which also finished second.
“I love the strong bond you get with your teammates during swimming, especially at swim meets,” said Swink, who started swimming in second grade. “I really missed that the year I decided to play basketball. Swimming is a big stress reliever for me. I get to think a lot when I’m in the water and it’s pretty soothing. It’s also fun to continue to challenge myself. I’ve found that swimming and softball really balance each other out.”
Swink swam year-round for several years, first for the Sea Dragons and later for TYDE before she discovered softball.
Since sixth grade, she has also been an all-county performer for playing the cello in the orchestra. She is also in National Honor Society and wants to study forensic chemistry when she gets to college.
“I’d like to qualify for the (3-A) state meet in at least one of my individual events this year,” Swink said. “That would be a fitting way to finish my swimming career here.”
Three questions for Swink
Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
Answer: Invisibility
Q: Do you have any pre-meet rituals or superstitions?
Answer: I have a secret handshape with (teammate) John Avery Grubbs we do before every meet
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Europe
