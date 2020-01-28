Asaiah Leggett tried several sports before he settled on basketball. “I tried so many, football, soccer, basketball,” said Leggett, a senior at East Forsyth. “Basketball just clicked . It stuck.”
His love for basketball began when he was 2 years old. He has played for different AAU teams, most recently the Carolina Stars.
Basketball offers a peace of mind Leggett didn’t find in other sports. “If something is going on and I’m stressed, I play for a couple of hours and it clears my mind,” he said. “Basketball is cool. I like everything about the sport.”
Playing for the Eagles is a tough assignment because of the school’s football team’s success. He doesn’t see many of his teammates until football is over. “It’s pretty tough,” Leggett said. “Once we get the football players we have to regroup and get our plays together. We have to make sure we bond as a team.”
Leggett said he doesn’t let the on-court banter from opponents affect his play. “People talk junk, but I just show them what I can do,” he said, laughing. “I just smile, laugh and keep playing. I let the points on the board show them.”
He plays both point guard and shooting guard, but his preference is shooting. “I’m a better shooter than dribbler,” he said. “But if I have to, I can put the ball on the floor or find the big man.”
Leggett said he has favorite spots on the court when shooting. “I like the three from the top of the key or the corner,” he said. “I like my midrange shot at the top of the free throw line.
“I’m best at the free throw line but it’s a tough fight between the free throw line and the top of the key.”
Leggett said he likes the excitement of making a 3-pointer. “The hype gets the crowd going,” he said. “If we’re losing it helps bring the momentum back.”
He said moving up to the varsity team created some new challenges. “The speed is different and strength-wise it’s different,” Leggett explained. “You really have to keep your head in the game.”
Another challenge this year has been the challenge of adapting to the different coaching styles of former head coach Mike Muse and interim coach Adam Muse. “There’s a little bit of difference, not in the tempo but how it goes,” he said. “With Mike we would try to speed it up and slow down but with Adam we try to speed it up mostly.”
