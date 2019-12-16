Size-wise, Amanda Finch is tiny for a basketball player. But that’s hardly a negative for the 5-foot-2 junior point guard who comes off the bench for Glenn.
Finch has become a transformational piece for the Bobcats. As one of the team’s best 3-point shooters, she commands attention on the perimeter. Yet, there’s far more to her game than launching jumpers from deep range.
“Amanda is stronger and quicker, and it shows,” Coach Melvin Heggie said. “Aside from her passing skills and high basketball IQ, she has blossomed as a floor leader. Watching her develop during our team camp last summer, I knew that she would play a bigger role for us this season.”
Finch has fully embraced her role as a key backup player. She’s always ready to play when Heggie calls on her.
“When I’m watching from the bench, I pay close attention to what I see,” she said. “I get a good sense of what’s working and what’s not working. So, when I get in the game, I know what adjustments I need to make.”
As a sophomore, Finch earned a spot on the varsity roster, but seldom got much playing time. As a little-used reserve, she watched and continued to work feverishly on raising her level of play.
“The work I put in over the summer really helped,” she said. “That’s when I started to become more vocal on the court. By doing that, I was able to do a much better job of running our offense. With all the practices and scrimmages that we’ve had, I now have a better feel for the game.”
Based on early-season results, Glenn is expected to emerge a legitimate contender for the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title. The Bobcats served notice by winning the Pepsi bracket of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic in November.
“We know our roles, but we realize that we have to keep improving,” she said. “What I like most is our team chemistry. But we still have to understand the importance of keeping our energy level up for the entire game.”
Three questions for Finch
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Elementary school teacher
Q: What’s your favorite snack?
Answer: Popcorn
Q: Who’s the athlete you most admire?
Answer: Jeff Gordon
