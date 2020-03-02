Alyse Binyard had a breakout season for Reagan. In the process, she established herself as a proven commodity. As a result, she figures to be one of this area’s elite post players for next season.
Binyard, a 5-foot-9 junior, wreaked havoc in the post in her second year as a starter and averaged 15.6 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.
“What stands out most about Alyse is her reliability,” Coach Eric Rader said. “You know what you’re going to get from her night in and night out. She’s very strong and gives us a physical presence in the paint. And that makes a huge difference for us at both ends of the floor.”
Reagan opponents realize they have to adjust defensively in an effort to limit Binyard’s effectiveness. As a result, she frequently faces double teams.
“I like working the paint to get to open spaces where I can score myself or create scoring opportunities for my teammates when teams double me,” she explained. “During the off-season, I’m going to come up with some new moves in the post. I can be less predictable.”
Reagan hovered around the .500 mark all season long and ended up with a record of 11-13. Binyard is confident that the Raiders will raise their level of play next season.
“We had a rollercoaster season with a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “But in spite of that, we still gave it our all and stuck together. What keeps me motivated is the energy and the vibe I get from my coaches and teammates.”
Binyard, who has a 3.6 GPA, believes that the best is yet to come. The Raiders will lose only three seniors from this season.
In her mind, Reagan’s 60-54 loss to West Forsyth in the final week of the regular season is a positive sign for the future. The Titans tied for second in the conference during the regular season.
“We competed from start to finish in that game,” she recalled. “That’s because we didn’t let anything distract us.”
Three questions for Binyard
Q: What’s your dream job?
Answer: Some aspect of sports medicine
Q: What are your hobbies?
Answer: Write poetry; play piano, guitar and trumpet
Q: What’s your favorite food?
Answer: Lemon pepper chicken wings
