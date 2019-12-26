This marks the first full season of wrestling for Alonso Rodriguez and he’s causing quite a stir.
The Reagan sophomore (17-5 as of Dec. 20) is more than holding his own in the 145-pound weight class. That’s noteworthy when you consider what transpired last year.
As a freshman, he started late because of a broken nose he suffered before tryouts were held. As a result, he missed most of last season, but he did return in time to wrestle for the final month of competition.
Based what Rodriguez has accomplished so far, it’s clear that the wrestling camp he attended at Appalachian State last summer was pivotal. “By going to the camp, my technique and conditioning improved,” he said. “But I also learned a lot of new moves that have really helped.”
Although Rodriguez didn’t get that much mat time as a freshman, he did get a taste of what post-season competition is like. Rodriguez didn’t make it out of the regional, but the experience he gained should serve him well for this year.
“At last year’s regionals, it didn’t take long for me to see how limited I was,” he said. “I needed more tools to compete at that level. That’s why attending summer camp was so important for me.”
Coach Dwight Shelton of Reagan is pleased with the progress that Rodriguez has made. Even so, he realizes that to achieve the No. 1 goal — qualifying for the Class 4-A state championships — Rodriguez will have to keep working diligently to make it happen.
“By the end of the (regular) season, I believe he can be a state qualifier,” he said. “As long as keeps working the way he has, I’m confident that he will get there.”
Rodriguez got interested in wrestling because of his fascination with boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
“I’ve seen all of Ali’s fights (on video),” he said. “What attracted me to wrestling is that it’s really a test of who you are. It’s a sport that tells you a lot about how you react to adversity.”
Three questions for Rodriguez
Q: What career would you like to pursue?
Answer: Architect
Q: Who’s had the most influence in your life?
Answer: Johnny Rodriguez (father)
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Italy
