When it comes to versatility, Alex Scott has few, if any peers on the boys swim team at Parkland.
The 6-foot-3 , 145 pound sophomore has a 72-inch wingspan. Up to this point, his fastest times have come in the short-distance freestyle sprints. But he’s also highly proficient in the other strokes. As a result, he has emerged as a plug-him-in-wherever-you-need-him kind of performer.
“Alex has a classic build for a swimmer,” Coach Sue Acampora said. “In the backstroke, he’s stunning to watch because of his excellent technique and the rotation he gets with his arms.
“Considering the modest amount of his previous training, he did very well this season and achieved what he was aiming for,” Acampora said.
Scott, an International Baccalaureate student, made significant headway this season. As a sophomore, he was named as a team captain. Aside from that, he nailed down a spot on the 200-yard medley relay that made the “B” final and finished 16th overall at the NCHSAA Class 3-A state championships held earlier this month.
“This summer, I’m going to practice a lot more,” said Scott, who swam the butterfly leg on the medley relay. “And I’m going to spend a lot of time in the weight room. That’s going to help me get stronger so I can compete at the highest level possible in other events.”
Scott isn’t likely to have a problem staying on task for next season. That’s because Cait Kinnamon, one of Parkland’s best female swimmers, will return as his training partner. Kinnamon’s presence gives Scott plenty of incentive to continuously push himself.
“In a freestyle race, I know I can’t afford to slack off because she’s fast enough to beat me,” said Scott, who has a 4.1 weighted GPA. “So, I have to make sure that I go at a reasonable speed to stay in front. If she were to beat me in a freestyle, she would lord it over me forever. A few weeks ago, she beat me in the 50 butterfly, and I have not heard the end of it.”
Three questions for Scott
Q: If you could have one superpower, what would it be?
Answer: Telekinesis
Q: Who’s your favorite TV character?
Answer: Toph Biefong (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”)
Q: What’s your favorite food?
Answer: Philly cheese steak with peppers, mushrooms and onions
