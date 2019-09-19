Back in middle school in Wilkes County, Alexandra “Alex” Matics was a softball player, first, last and always. She admits thinking that volleyball “wasn’t a real sport.”
One afternoon, her mother decided to take her to a volleyball game to try and prove her incorrect.
It worked.
Five years later, Matics, a 17-year-old senior captain and setter at Calvary Day, can’t imagine how she was ever that wrong.
“Softball is still a sport I love; I’ve played it for 12 years,” Matics said. “But volleyball is what I’ve come to since the eighth grade. It was love at first sight. I knew it would be one of my passions. I love the sport. I’ve worked hard at it and I give it my all.
“I love the energy, being together with my teammates. I love the big cheers together when we get that ace of that big point and we all come in and congratulate each other. It’s a team sport; it takes more than one player on the court. My teammates help me stay strong on the court.
“When I decided last year not to play softball in college, I put so much more into volleyball.”
Catherine Head, the Cougars’ first-year head coach, said it’s not difficult to see Matics’ love for the sport every day.
“She has great drive,” Head said. “She’s a great leader, a cool head on the court all the time. She’s the one, when you look out on the court, whether we’re having a great game or a terrible game, she’s the one who would run through a wall for the team.”
Matics plays setter and right-side hitter for the Cougars.
“I started out as a setter, and then I moved to hitting,” she said. “Then, I moved back. I’m still trying to catch back up on setting. We had one setter hurt, and they brought me back in.
“I like setting, because the setter has the best view of the court.”
Matics, who moved to Winston-Salem and Calvary as an eighth-grader, has played softball for the Cougars every year. A first baseman, she played for so long, she might have played out a little.
“I love the sport; I’ve played it 12 years,” she said. “My dad would take me to tournaments every weekend, and by the ninth grade, I was already planning out what colleges I wanted to play for, so I was picking which camps to go to. It was something I did every weekend. I didn’t hang out with friends or anything. Last year, I decided I didn’t want to play softball in college. I want to be successful in college as far as my career goes.”
